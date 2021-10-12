StudioCanal Eyeing Further European Acquisitions

StudioCanal ’s buying spree isn’t over yet.

The French production giant, a subsidiary of Vivendi-owned pay TV group Canal+, has been on an acquisitions binge this year, recently taking full control of U.K. production company Urban Myths, producer of Epix’s sci-fi drama War of the Worlds , as well as German outfit Lailaps Films, whose series includes MagentaTV’s Wild Republic .

“We are looking at other acquisitions, particularly in the U.K. and France, but also in Benelux and CEE (Central and Eastern Europe),” said Françoise Guyonnet, executive managing director TV series, StudioCanal, speaking at a keynote address on Tuesday at international television market MIPCOM in Cannes. “We’ll be looking to follow the [European] footprint of Canal+.”

The group, whose banners also include Munich-based Tandem Productions ( Shadowplay ), U.K.-based RED ( Finding Alice , Years and Years ) and Spain’s Bambu Producciones ( Two Lives ) in addition to its French operations, is targeting similar high-end production outfits as it expands. The company also holds a stake in Benedict Cumberbatch’s production company Sunnymarch TV ( Patrick Melrose ) and Danish-based SAM Productions ( Ride Upon The Storm ).

Even as StudioCanal gets bigger, Guyonnet said it focus will remain on making premium TV series for pay-TV and streaming services, such as Italian crime drama ZeroZeroZero , which streams on Amazon Prime, Julie Delpy’s Netflix series On the Verge , or Bambu’s Miami-set Hispanic drama Now and Then , which will go out on AppleTV+.

“Pay TV is in our blood,” Guyonnet explained.

Studiocanal on Tuesday screened first footage from its latest high-end series, All Those Things We Never Said , a pan-European drama starring Jean Reno and Alexandra Maria Lara. An adaptation of the bestselling novel of the same title by French author Marc Levy, who acted as showrunner on the series, All Those Things We Never Said was set up as a co-production between and Starzplay. Studiocanal will handle international sales outside Starzplay and Canal+ Group’s distribution footprints.

Lara plays Julia, a journalist who gets an unexpected chance at reconciliation with her estranged father (Reno). When her father dies three days before her wedding, Julia receives a crate containing a life-like version of her dad: an android programmed with all his memories and with a seven-day battery. The bot convinces Julia to go on a road trip to make up for lost time, which includes looking for Tomas, Julia’s first love, a journalist she met during the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Studiocanal is selling the series worldwide at MIPCOM.