IMG Taps Sky Sports Veteran Barney Francis to Lead Global Production

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 9 days ago
IMG has hired former Sky Sports managing director Barney Francis to serve as executive vp and head of global production, overseeing production of events including EUFA, FIFA and EFL soccer games, the Ryder Cup, and U.S. Open tennis, among others.

Owned by Endeavor , IMG works with sports leagues and federations, as well as TV networks and rightsholders, to produce coverage of programming around live sporting events.

IMG co-president of media and events Adam Kelly said in a statement that Francis will be a “transformative hire for our media business.”

“As a key member of my leadership team, he will play a catalytic role in our strategic growth and development plans as we evolve our model to better empower rights holders to develop and deliver innovative, multiplatform content that engages fans directly,” Kelly added.

Francis will also work with Graham Fry, IMG’s chairman of production, who is retiring in 2022.

Francis, who worked on 3D, ultra high-definition and virtual reality content while at Sky, said in a statement that “as consumption habits continue to change, the offering we’ll debut will help teams, leagues and federations reach new and existing fans in creative and compelling ways.”

