The U.S. ranks 49th in the world and Chile ranks third in the world for percent of population that is immunized against COVID-19. In Indiana, 49% of our 6.7 million population is fully vaccinated; in the U.S. as a whole 56% of our population is fully vaccinated and 65.6% of our population has had at least one dose, according to mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19/vaccine-tracker.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO