Duquesne University President publishes first novel

PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Duquesne University President Ken Gormley's first novel, The Heiress of Pittsburgh, publishes Tuesday.

"In many ways this book is meant to be a sort of love story about Pittsburgh, and try to capture some of those qualities that have existed, or the reason that this is such a special place," Gormley said during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Tuesday.

The institution's leader will donate all royalties from the book to a creative writing initiative at Duquesne University’s McAnulty College of Liberal Arts.

