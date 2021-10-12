CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne University President publishes first novel

By Kdka Radio Morning Show With Larry Richert And Kevin Battle
 9 days ago
PITTSBURGH (Newsradio KDKA) - Duquesne University President Ken Gormley's first novel, The Heiress of Pittsburgh, publishes Tuesday.

"In many ways this book is meant to be a sort of love story about Pittsburgh, and try to capture some of those qualities that have existed, or the reason that this is such a special place," Gormley said during the KDKA Radio Morning Show Tuesday.

The institution's leader will donate all royalties from the book to a creative writing initiative at Duquesne University’s McAnulty College of Liberal Arts.

Listen to the interview with Gormley above to learn the story behind the cover.

