The Food and Drug Administration has authorised booster shots of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines and says people can get a different shot than their original dose.The federal regulators announced that they will now allow “mixing and matching” of all three authorised vaccines in the United States, which includes the Pfizer shot.“Today’s actions demonstrate our commitment to public health in proactively fighting against the Covid-19 pandemic,” acting FDA Commissioner Dr Janet Woodcock said in a statement.“As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way...

SCIENCE ・ 19 HOURS AGO