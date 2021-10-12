CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

46-year-old Dexter Lee Lejeune dead after a pickup hit a bicycle in Acadia Parish (Estherwood, LA)

 9 days ago

Officials identified 46-year-old Dexter Lee Lejeune, of Crowley, as the man who lost his life following a two-vehicle accident in Acadia Parish.

Louisiana State Police Troop I received reports of a collision involving a bicyclist near the intersection of US Hwy 90 and Roy Road, about 1 mile east of Estherwood in Acadia Parish on October 8, 2021, at around 7:46 p.m.

October 12, 2021

