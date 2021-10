CONNECTICUT, USA — Online sports betting in Connecticut was supposed to begin on Thursday, October 7th. However, sports fans will have to wait just a little longer. FOX61 spoke with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to learn more about the hold-up. The Director of Communications, Kaitlyn Krasselt, said her team is just as eager for the launch as everyone else, which is coming soon.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO