We welcome Manhattan College families to campus this weekend!
This upcoming weekend on Saturday and Sunday, October 16 and 17, marks Student Engagement's annual Family Weekend. With last year being a virtual experience, we are excited to host families back to campus this year! The weekend offers a great opportunity for families to visit their children on campus and enjoy our wonderful community and neighborhood. Further information is available on our website: https://inside.manhattan.edu/student-life/student-engagement/family-weekend.php. All visitors must be in compliance with the One Manhattan visitor policy available at: https://manhattan.edu/return-to-campus/health-safety-guidance/Daily-Symptom-Tracker.php.inside.manhattan.edu
