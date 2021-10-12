We welcome Manhattan College families to campus this weekend!

Tutors or Mentors needed for the COCR and VISTA: Earn Federal Work Study while helping others!. If you are eligible for federal work study or want volunteer hours, come help the Center for Optimal College Readiness! We are looking for tutors, mentors, and assistance with the High School Articulation project in schools across New York City and lower Westchester. We have schools in the Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Queens that need you! If you are interested in any of these opportunities and are eligible for federal work study, please contact Sophia Cossens, Assistant Director of the Center for Optimal College Readiness, at scossens01@manhattan.edu.

