Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal Booked For UFC 269

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards clapped back after being accused of ducking other welterweight contenders. Fellow welterweight contender Gilbert Burns has accused Edwards of being “scared” and ducking fights at 170lbs, but as far as “Rocky” goes, that is simply not true. Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour in a recent interview, Edwards clapped back at Burns for suggesting that he is ducking other 170lbs fighters. As far as Edwards goes, he has accepted all the fights the UFC has offered him and is the one who is taking all the risks.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO