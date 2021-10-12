CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon Edwards vs. Jorge Masvidal Booked For UFC 269

By Evan Wheeler
Fightful
Fightful
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UFC welterweight contenders, Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal will finally settle their bad blood at UFC 269 on December 11 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news of the matchup, although the promotion has yet to officially announce the bout. The two elite 170-pounders have been embroiled in an ongoing feud ever since they got in an altercation backstage following UFC Fight Night 147 in March 2019, where Masvidal sucker-punched Edwards after his team interrupted the 36-year old Miami, Florida native's post-fight interview.

www.fightful.com

