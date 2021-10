Live music, arts and crafts, a Biergarten, a carnival, and, of course, hot-air balloons will be among highlights of this year’s Natchez Ballon Festival. Now in its 36th year, this year’s three-day event is set for Friday-Sunday, Oct. 15-17, on the grounds of the historic Rosalie Mansion in Natchez. According to organizers, the Natchez Balloon Festival (NBF) Committee has been “working tirelessly” to plan the events for a fun and exciting festival weekend, while keeping a close eye on the pandemic.

