Risk of chronic diseases caused by exogenous chemical residues

By Chinese Academy of Sciences
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChronic diseases are main killers affecting the health of human. The morbidities of major chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes, hyperuricemia and dyslipidemia are as high as 10% to 30%, showing a gradually upward trend as well. More and more studies have shown that environmental pollution is a major...

medicalxpress.com

