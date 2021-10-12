CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Tornadoes Hit Southwestern Missouri

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 9 days ago

GOLDEN CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cleanup continues after two small tornadoes touched down early Monday in rural areas of southwestern Missouri. The National Weather Service on Monday confirmed that an EF-1 twister touched down around 1 a.m. in Newton County carrying 90 mph winds. Several trees were uprooted, and a mobile home and farm outbuilding were damaged. The weather service says an EF-0 tornado with winds of 85 mph touched down in Jasper County near Dudenville around 4:45 a.m. Trees were knocked over, the roof was torn off of a barn, and an irrigation system was damaged. There were no reports of injuries.

nodawaybroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

House votes to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress

The House on Thursday voted to hold Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee, a remarkable censure of the former Trump White House strategist that leaves the Department of Justice to weigh whether to pursue criminal charges. The vote fell almost...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jasper County, MO
Government
County
Jasper County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Golden City, MO
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
The Associated Press

Kanter’s comments cause blackout of Celtics games in China

Chinese broadcaster and NBA partner Tencent is not showing current or archived Boston Celtics games on its platforms, in apparent response to comments that Celtics center Enes Kanter made to advocate Tibetian independence. Kanter, as part of a series of social media posts, also called Chinese President Xi Jinping a...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Southwestern#Extreme Weather#Ap
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy