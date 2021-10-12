Study at Molecular Level Finds IRL Green Sea Turtles Biologically Stressed
Newswise — Juvenile green sea turtles (Chelonian mydas) living in nearshore waters often exhibit tumors that grow on their soft tissues and shells, symptoms of a disease called Green Turtle Fibropapillomatosis. While the disease has been linked to a virus called chelonid alpha-herpesvirus 5, the virus has co-existed within turtle populations for more than 300 million years, although the disease itself has become pandemic only in the last century. The virus can be found in clinically healthy turtles that don’t have any tumors, suggesting that expression of the disease is multi-factorial. Evidence from other studies shows that there is a link between environmental pollution and immune suppression in a variety of animals.www.newswise.com
Comments / 0