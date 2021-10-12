CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Shore NB Agriculture Committee Agenda

honolulu.gov
 9 days ago

6:30 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Rules of Speaking: Anyone wishing to speak is asked to raise their hand, and when recognized by the Chair, to address comments to the Chair. Speakers are requested to keep their comments under two (2) minutes, and those giving reports are urged to keep their reports less than three (3) minutes. Please silence all electronic devices.

www.honolulu.gov

honolulu.gov

Waianae NB Parks Committee Meeting

THURSDAY, October 21, 2021 7:00 p.m. Meeting link: https://cchnl.webex.com/cchnl/j.php?MTID=me3d814440656f8745db344fc24d27918. Password: WCnb24 (926224 from phones and video systems) A. Welcome and Introductions. 1. Co-chairs: Joseph Simpliciano and Josiah Jury. B. Old Business. 1. Kea’au/Waikomo C&C beach park Resolution. 2. Makua State Parks. 3. Pokai Bay concerns. 4. Lualualei beach park concerns.
POLITICS
honolulu.gov

Waialae NB Agenda and Minutes

Thursday, October 21, 2021, 5:00 p.m. Meeting link: https://cchnl.webex.com/cchnl/j.php?MTID=m980087a03ad3d1c23845811822073c72. Meeting number: 2496 178 8731 Password: wknb#3 (956203 from phones and video systems) Join by phone+1-408-418-9388 United States Toll+1-213-306-3065 United States Toll (Los Angeles) Access code: 2496 178 8731. Rules of Speaking: Anyone wishing to speak is asked to raise their...
HONOLULU, HI
KESQ News Channel 3

Meeting tonight to focus on North Shore power outages and ‘plan for community resiliency’

A meeting is planned for Thursday night to address residents of the eastern Coachella Valley community of North Shore. The discussion focuses on the recent extended power outage and emergency preparedness. Supervisor V. Manuel Perez is inviting people to the meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the North Shore Community Park in The post Meeting tonight to focus on North Shore power outages and ‘plan for community resiliency’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
honolulu.gov

Kaimuki NB Regular Meeting

Virtual Participation via Zoom: We will be all virtual this month so please attend via Zoom; there is a limit to the number of participants. +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
honolulu.gov

Public Infrastructure & Technology Committee

(Available 48 hours before each meeting. Check back periodically for additional submissions) Pursuant to Governor David Ige's Emergency Proclamation Related to the State's COVID-19 Delta Response, issued on October 1, 2021, in order to allow public participation in a manner consistent with safe practices and social distancing requirements, this meeting will be conducted as a remote meeting by interactive conference technology, with the following procedures in effect for the meeting:
POLITICS
honolulu.gov

Kalihi-Palama NB Regular Meeting

+12532158782,,85094629767#,,,,*063130# US (Tacoma) +13462487799,,85094629767#,,,,*063130# US (Houston) +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/klgoLfBRj. Rules of Speaking: Anyone wishing to speak is asked to click the “raise hand” icon, and when recognized by the Chair, to address comments to the Chair. Remarks should not exceed three...
POLITICS
honolulu.gov

Kailua NB Public Safety Public Health and Civil Defense Committee Meeting

PUBLIC SAFETY, PUBLIC HEALTH, AND CIVIL DEFENSE (PSPHCD) COMMITTEE. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89350679015?pwd=V21xeTU2NGVzTkZ0N1JSa0FRaGY1QT09. Chair: Claudine Tomasa This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Members: Bill Hicks, David Laeha, Levani Lipton, and Jeff Zuckernick. 1. Call to order. 2. Approval of minutes. 3. Announcements/New Issues/Community Concerns.
KAILUA, HI
honolulu.gov

Waimanalo NB Transportation Committee Meeting

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Purpose: The purpose of this committee is to identify transportation-related priorities for the community. The committee will work in alignment with the Keeping Waimānalo, Waimānalo Plan, establish relationships with necessary entities including but not limited to the Department of Transportation Highway Division, City & County of Honolulu, Elected Officials, other Committee representatives, and the Hawaiʻi Tourism Agency, surrounding the infrastructure, opportunities and stresses associated with Transportation. The committee will not take action, however will provide recommendations by means of resolution and or committee report to the Waimānalo Neighborhood Board for consideration. This is a seven member committee represented by Ted Ralston, Hōkū Akana, Kimeona Kane, Rosalie Lechanko, Jill Kaui and two (2) vacancies.
TRAFFIC
honolulu.gov

Makakilo NB Environmental Justice Committee Meeting

7:00 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. RULES OF SPEAKING: Makakilo/Kapolei/Honokai Hale Neighborhood Board No. 34 asks if anyone wishing to speak is asked to raise their hand, and when recognized by the Chair to address comments to the Chair. §2-14-117 Order and decorum. (a) All board members shall promote and preserve the order and decorum of the commission’s proceedings. Time allowances will prevail at the noted limits and anyone wanting to comment on multiple items will be allowed to do so with the same time limit allowed per issue/item when the issue/item is called. All speakers are asked to be first recognized by the Chair, and address comments through the Chair. Speakers (community and Board), must keep their comments under one (1) minute (adopted December 5, 2005), and those giving reports are urged to keep their reports under three (3) minutes unless otherwise noted. Written reports, flyers, information pertinent to reports are to be handed out PRIOR to presentation/discussion. Please silence all electronic devices. Please adhere to time limits.
POLITICS
