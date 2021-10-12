North Shore NB Agriculture Committee Agenda

7:00 P.M. – 9:30 P.M. RULES OF SPEAKING: Makakilo/Kapolei/Honokai Hale Neighborhood Board No. 34 asks if anyone wishing to speak is asked to raise their hand, and when recognized by the Chair to address comments to the Chair. §2-14-117 Order and decorum. (a) All board members shall promote and preserve the order and decorum of the commission’s proceedings. Time allowances will prevail at the noted limits and anyone wanting to comment on multiple items will be allowed to do so with the same time limit allowed per issue/item when the issue/item is called. All speakers are asked to be first recognized by the Chair, and address comments through the Chair. Speakers (community and Board), must keep their comments under one (1) minute (adopted December 5, 2005), and those giving reports are urged to keep their reports under three (3) minutes unless otherwise noted. Written reports, flyers, information pertinent to reports are to be handed out PRIOR to presentation/discussion. Please silence all electronic devices. Please adhere to time limits.

POLITICS ・ 14 DAYS AGO