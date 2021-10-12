CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Winterhawks Player of the Week: Dante Giannuzzi

By Dylan Bumbarger, community blogger
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Talk about the Winterhawks on our off-day thread. No big standouts through the three games last week, so we’ll take it down to individual games. And Portland’s starting goalie gets the nod with his shutout of Spokane. With 51 saves on 55 shots, a .927 save percentage, and the shutout on Sunday, the Winterhawks Player of the Week for October 4 through October 10 is Dante Giannuzzi.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Brownwood Lions Football Week 6 Player of the Week

Head coach Sammy Burnett has chosen William O’Dell as the Triple T Grill Brownwood Lions Player of the Week for Week 6. The senior offensive lineman/linebacker/special teams player is headed to the Navy following graduation and, according to Burnett, “He’s a quality example of the type of kid you want in your program. He’s there every day, he’s a hard worker, he does anything the coaches ask him to do. He’s one of those kids you like being around. He’s a guy that gets in and does whatever he can to help his team be successful and in return he becomes successful because of his efforts.”
BROWNWOOD, TX
burlington-record.com

Burlington Cougar Players of the Week

Each week throughout the football season The Burlington Record will publish Burlington Cougars Football Players of the Week, as selected by Cougars’ head coach Jon Bailey and his coaching staff. The Cougars are back in action this week as they travel to Limon for a 2 p.m. Saturday kickoff. This week’s spotlighted players from a 34-12 loss to Holyoke are:
BURLINGTON, CO
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday, Oct. 9: Winterhawks 4, Thunderbirds 2

WHL hockey: Portland scores its first win of the season with two third-period goals at Kent, Washington.The Portland Winterhawks are in the win column. The Winterhawks used two third-period goals Saturday, Oct. 9 to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 in Kent, Washington. Luke Schelter's first Western Hockey League goal, a redirected Marcus Nguyen shot at 11:35 of the third period, broke a 2-2 tie. It was only the second even-strength goal of the season for Portland. Lochlan Gordon stopped 35 of 37 shots to win his WHL debut in goal. The Winterhawks are 1-2-0-1 (three points). The Thunderbirds are 2-1-0-0 (four points). James Stefan scored a first-period powe-play goal to give Portland the lead. After Seattle scored twice in the second period, a power-play goal from Aiden Litke tied it. An empty-net goal from Clay Hanus with 1:37 remaining sealed the win for Portland. The Winterhawks play their third game in three days at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum against Spokane. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Silvertips#Thunderbirds
wjhl.com

ETSU Player of the Week: Tyler Riddell

Chris talks to this week’s ETSU Player of the Week – Buccaneer QB1 Tyler Riddell – about his season and his off-the-field plans. For more information on ETSU Football, check out www.etsubucs.com.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Oregonian

Winterhawks shut out by Everett, lose third in a row

Game thread with game updates and postgame reaction. Weekly Winterhawks forum. Why the Winterhawks lost: They can’t score. Their last goal was 13:25 into the 1st period last Saturday, so the scoreless streak has reached 107 minutes and 45 seconds. Everett goalie Braden Holt did have a good game, so it’s not all about Portland. But who was going to score was a question coming into the season, and there isn’t an answer yet.
NHL
Lake Oswego Review

Friday, Oct. 8: Silvertips 4, Winterhawks 0

WHL hockey: Everett wins its home opener as Portland starts season with third consecutive loss.The Everett Silvertips got their usual strong goaltending and were opportunistic offensively on Friday, Oct. 8, beating the Portland Winterhawks 4-0 in Western Hockey League action at Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett. Portland is 0-2-0-1 (one point), Everett 2-0-0-0 (four points). The Silvertips scored once in each of the first two periods in their home opener and then sealed it with goals 1:45 apart midway through the third period. Everett outshot Portland 26-23. The Winterhawks struggled to get their transition game going, and the...
NHL
mwcconnection.com

Mountain West Connection Players of the Week

Some Mountain West squads are officially half way through the regular season and the pretenders and the contenders are starting to separate themselves. Boise State had a huge upset over BYU and Air Force beat Wyoming in an important game that may have championship implications. While there were a lot of great performances this week, here are our players of the week.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
The Norman Transcript

Transcript player of the week: Colin Fisher

The Noble Bears have already won more games this season than they did in 2020. There’s a lot of reasons for that — a solid defense, lots of playmakers on offense — but perhaps none bigger than quarterback Colin Fisher. The junior quarterback has been excellent for the Bears in...
NOBLE, OK
WALB 10

Player of the Week: Kameron Davis

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Wednesday and that means its time to highlight our player of the week. The player who impacted the game in a special way and helped lead their team to victory. Following week six, one player stood out from the rest and this week’s player of...
ALBANY, GA
WHIZ

Week 7 ‘Players of the Game’ Announced

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville is sponsoring WHIZ’s Player of the Game spotlight each week, and this week’s three highlighted players are: John Glenn’s #3, Blade Barclay; Zanesville’s #34, Kanye Evans; and West Muskingum’s #3, Rashid Sesay. Rashid Sesay, had a 70 yard interception for a touchdown which...
ZANESVILLE, OH
bridgton.com

Player of the Week: Elle Hall

Senior Elle Hall is a force on defense and is a strong leader on and off the field hockey field. She is a tri-captain on the Lake Region field hockey team, a three-sport athlete, vice president of her class, president of Varsity club, a member of National Honor Society, Environmental Club and the newspaper club, and she helps coach youth field hockey.
SPORTS
abc10up.com

Week 7: Frenzy Player of the Week

ISHPEMING, Mich. – Connor Sturgill and Dave Cesefske need your help in deciding the Frenzy Player of the Week for Week 7 of the high school football season! The nominees are below, voting closes Thursday, October 14th at 9am. Zach Beckman (QB, Westwood): 15 carries, 157 rushing yards, 3 TDs,...
ISHPEMING, MI
greensboro.com

HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at three high school football players who will be in the spotlight in Friday night’s games:. How important is Hester to the resurgent Pirates? The 6-foot-1, 225-pound senior not only is Page’s leading rusher (719 yards on 105 carries) and scorer (15 TDs), he’s second among the Pirates in tackles (38), tackles for losses (9) and sacks (3.5). If Page hopes to knock off unbeaten Northern Guilford on Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium, it will be imperative to keep Hester as fresh as possible on both sides of the ball against a Nighthawks team that wants to play at a quick tempo.
HIGH SCHOOL
csucougars.com

Grady Named PBC Player of the Week

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A day after scoring the game-winning goal in a thrilling come from behind victory, Columbus State University women's soccer player Anna Grady was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week on Monday. With the No. 2 Cougars deadlocked in a 3-3 game with No. 17...
SOCCER
WTHI

Dante Hendrix set to return for Sycamores

Indiana State football will take to the field Saturday at Missouri State with their top wide receiver from the last two seasons. Junior Dante Hendrix is set to return this week. The Sycamore wide out had missed the last five games after suffering a foot injury in the Sycamore season opening week in August.
INDIANA STATE
thepampanews.com

Scout Team Players of the Week

Scout Team Players Of The Week Vs Perryton: Judge Rojas and Isaiah Dudley. Pampa Athletics Program is grateful for your hard work and making us ALL better!
PAMPA, TX
KSNT News

KU soccer player earns National Player of the Week

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Sophomore Brie Severns was named the National Player of the Week for Division I soccer by the United Soccer Coaches. Severns played a big role in helping the Jayhawks beat No. 23 Baylor and No. 9 West Virginia, scoring game-winners in both. It’s the first time in program history Kansas has beaten […]
LAWRENCE, KS
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
63K+
Followers
31K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy