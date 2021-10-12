Winterhawks Player of the Week: Dante Giannuzzi

WHL hockey: Portland scores its first win of the season with two third-period goals at Kent, Washington.The Portland Winterhawks are in the win column. The Winterhawks used two third-period goals Saturday, Oct. 9 to beat the Seattle Thunderbirds 4-2 in Kent, Washington. Luke Schelter's first Western Hockey League goal, a redirected Marcus Nguyen shot at 11:35 of the third period, broke a 2-2 tie. It was only the second even-strength goal of the season for Portland. Lochlan Gordon stopped 35 of 37 shots to win his WHL debut in goal. The Winterhawks are 1-2-0-1 (three points). The Thunderbirds are 2-1-0-0 (four points). James Stefan scored a first-period powe-play goal to give Portland the lead. After Seattle scored twice in the second period, a power-play goal from Aiden Litke tied it. An empty-net goal from Clay Hanus with 1:37 remaining sealed the win for Portland. The Winterhawks play their third game in three days at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum against Spokane. {loadposition sub-article-01}

NHL ・ 12 DAYS AGO