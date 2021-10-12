Pedestrian Killed Near Stadium After Leaving Chiefs’ Game

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City investigating the accidental shooting death of an 8-year-old boy say he was shot by a younger sibling who found a gun in their home. The shooting happened early Saturday morning in Independence. Officers called to the home found the boy with a gunshot wound; he later died. Investigators said the younger sibling found a gun that had been left unsecured in the home and was handling it when it fired and hit his older brother. Police have not released the victim’s or his family members’ names. Police say the case will be sent to to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO