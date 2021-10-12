CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pedestrian Killed Near Stadium After Leaving Chiefs’ Game

By News
nodawaybroadcasting.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A pedestrian from Kansas is dead after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium as the man was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game. Police are searching for the drivers who fled the scene Sunday night. The victim was 66-year-old man Steven Hickle of Wichita, Kansas. Police say Hickle and another person left the game early, so traffic crews were not yet on the scene to assist with exiting. The second person was not struck. Police say Hickle was struck by a vehicle and while lying in the roadway was run over by a second vehicle. He died at a hospital.

nodawaybroadcasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
San Francisco Chronicle

Police respond to fights, shooting at San Jose Earthquakes stadium after game

Multiple fights and a shooting were reported at PayPal Park after a San Jose Earthquakes soccer game on Thursday night, authorities said. The calls of violence at the stadium and surrounding lots came in after the Earthquakes game against Cruz Azul, San Jose police said. PayPal Park is the home of the Earthquakes.
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#Kansas City Chiefs
Fox News

Chiefs superfan 'X-Factor' banned from Arrowhead Stadium after fight

Kansas City Chiefs superfan known as "X-Factor" revealed Friday he was banned from Arrowhead Stadium following a viral video that appeared to show him in a fight at the venue. The fan, whose real name is Ty Rowton, was seen getting knocked out in a fight in Section 129 of the stadium, according to FOX4 KC. The fight involved another huge Chiefs fan, RedExtreme. Rowton told the station earlier in the week he was booted from the Chiefs-Buffalo Bills game.
NFL
KSN News

Family members of Wichita man killed in hit-and-run after leaving Chiefs’ game speak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is dead after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium as he was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game. Police are searching for the drivers who fled the scene Sunday night. The victim was 66-year-old man Steven Hickle of Wichita. Hickle was a Navy veteran.
Wichita Eagle

Safety groups call for action after Chiefs fan from Wichita killed near Arrowhead

After a 66-year-old Wichita man died after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers while leaving Sunday’s Kansas City Chiefs football game, a bicycle and pedestrian safety advocacy group is renewing its call to make the surrounding area safer. “This was inevitable that something like this was going to happen given...
NFL
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Kansas City Police Investigating Shooting Death Of Teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police in Kansas City are looking for suspects after a teenager was shot to death on the north edge of the Squier Park neighborhood. Police say the shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Wednesday, and arriving officers found 17-year-old Michael Parks already dead in the street from a gunshot wound. Police say they have no suspects yet in the case.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Man Struck, Killed By Train In Kansas City Suburb

PARKVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a Kansas City man was struck by a freight train and killed in the suburb of Parkville. Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Christopher Burdick. Capt. Jon D. Jordan, a spokesman with the Parkville Police Department, said Burdick was crossing a sidewalk Saturday night when he was hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the train crossing signals were activated prior to Burdick being struck.
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Washburn knocks Off No. 2 Northwest Football, 17-16

TOPEKA, Kan. – The Washburn University Ichabods ended a losing streak of 15 straight games against the Northwest Missouri State University Bearcats with a 17-16 triumph Saturday at Yager Stadium. The unranked Ichabods won for the first time over the No. 2-ranked Bearcats since Oct. 8, 2005. It was also...
TOPEKA, KS
nodawaybroadcasting.com

8-Year-Old Missouri Boy Was Fatally Shot By Younger Sibling

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City investigating the accidental shooting death of an 8-year-old boy say he was shot by a younger sibling who found a gun in their home. The shooting happened early Saturday morning in Independence. Officers called to the home found the boy with a gunshot wound; he later died. Investigators said the younger sibling found a gun that had been left unsecured in the home and was handling it when it fired and hit his older brother. Police have not released the victim’s or his family members’ names. Police say the case will be sent to to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether charges will be filed.
MISSOURI STATE
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Kansas Man Sentenced For Series Of Armed Robberies In KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A man from Overland Park, Kansas, has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison for a series of armed robberies in Kansas City and Grandview, Missouri, three years ago. U.S. District Judge Howard F. Sachs on Tuesday sentenced 28-year-old Joshua West, who pleaded guilty in April to robbery and firearms charges. Federal prosecutors say that during July and August in 2018, West robbed a CVS Pharmacy, a Sprint store and the Phone Shack in Kansas City. He also robbed an AT&T store in Grandview and tried unsuccessfully to rob a T-Mobile store in Grandview.
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Police Find Man Shot To Death Saturday In Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Kansas City. The shooting was reported around 3 p.m. and officers who were in the area near the 4500 block of Chestnut Avenue said they heard gunshots. Kansas City Police Capt. Leslie Foreman said officers found a dead man who had been shot inside a home. His age and name were not immediately released. Foreman said someone was arrested at the scene of the shooting on unrelated charges, and investigators are still trying to determine who is responsible for the shooting. The man’s death was the fifth homicide reported in the city last week.
KANSAS CITY, MO
nodawaybroadcasting.com

Kansas City Police Shooting Leads To $100,000 Settlement

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City will pay a $100,000 settlement to a family whose child was injured when a police officer fired several rounds at their vehicle. Court records indicate officer Terrence Brown fired at a car he was pursuing for speeding in August 2015. He said he was concerned the driver was aiming at him or was going to hit his motorcycle. A 1-year-old girl in the car was hit in the foot. The family sued the city last year. A federal judge approved the settlement on Friday. A police spokesman said state law prevents him from saying if Brown was disciplined. Brown remains on the police force.

Comments / 0

Community Policy