When Regina King has a rare day off, she does it right—you'll catch her lounging poolside, with a margarita in one hand and a taco in the other. Any rest and relaxation King can get comes well deserved considering the Oscar (and Emmy and Golden Globe)-winning actor has been hard at work the last few years filming the critically beloved HBO series Watchmen and directing award-season favorite One Night in Miami…. (As well as, you know, being honored as a Glamour Woman of the Year.)

