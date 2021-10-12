CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

3 Reasons to Buy Ethereum

By Chris MacDonald
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 9 days ago
  • Ethereum allows you to own the "building blocks" of the crypto ecosystem
  • Its transition to proof-of-stake (PoS) will make it far more environmentally friendly

As the world's second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) has a following that may even be stronger in some ways than that of Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). The Ethereum blockchain happens to be the building block upon which a range of stable coins, dApps, decentralized exchanges, and NFT exchanges (we'll get to that in a minute) are built on.

Investors who bought into Ethereum five years ago are currently up more than 270-fold. That kind of incredible capital appreciation is extremely rare within any asset class. However, even after this historic run, there's reason to believe that Ethereum could still have plenty of upside ahead for long-term investors. That is, assuming Ethereum can find a way to swap with Bitcoin, taking over the top spot in the crypto world. That event -- called "the flippening" -- is something many in the crypto space have predicted for a very long time.

Let's discuss three reasons why Ethereum remains a top pick of many crypto investors right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ty9KK_0cOfvNyW00
IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

1. Ethereum provides real-world applications

Perhaps the key ingredient to Ethereum's success is its inclusion of smart contracts since its inception . Way back in 2013, Vitalik Buterin saw the importance of providing ways for a cryptocurrency network to execute transactions immediately upon some agreed-upon conditions being met. This functionality spurred a range of real-world applications that extend from finance to insurance, healthcare, and other large sectors waiting to be disrupted.

Being an open-source, decentralized blockchain has its advantages for those holding ETH tokens. As Ethereum becomes the go-to platform upon which developers build dApps or crypto-focused projects, Ethereum's network effect grows.

Accordingly, the utility Ethereum provides is real and tangible. Other cryptocurrencies struggle with this concept. While other cryptocurrencies do possess currency-like features, decentralized finance and the real-world applications that Ethereum has unlocked is a game changer in so many respects.

The fact that Ethereum powers an incredible number of important, high-profile crypto projects right now leads investors to the idea that owning the basic building blocks of the cryptocurrency ecosystem is a good idea. Indeed, that's a hard concept to argue against.

2. Ethereum will be (more) green very shortly

Perhaps one of the biggest arguments against cryptocurrency ownership or acceptance as of late is the sheer amount of energy required to power these blockchain networks. Even one of the most bullish influencers in the crypto world, Elon Musk, took to Twitter to push for change on this issue.

Ethereum's rise as one of the earliest cryptocurrencies meant a proof-of-work crypto mining model was necessary. Miners, or those verifying transactions across the blockchain, needed to be rewarded for doing so. After all, there are costs to adding the computing power necessary to make a network to begin with.

However, with the crypto world having seemingly evolved to near-ubiquitous status among investors, Ethereum looks to change its ways. The cryptocurrency network announced an Ethereum Improvement Proposal 3554 (or EIP-3554, for short) to switch to a proof-of-stake model.

By allowing Ethereum users to stake their existing Ethereum tokens to verify transactions, a significant energy reduction is seen across the blockchain. Those who stake their tokens will be rewarded in a similar way (via more ETH tokens). However, the amount of energy consumed across the blockchain will drop dramatically, a good thing for those looking to make passive income from their holdings without putting up the capital for mining rigs and handling the ongoing power costs associated with mining. The total energy reduction across the Ethereum network is estimated by the Ethereum foundation to be roughly 99.95%.

This move is expected to vastly improve the social costs of crypto mining (and indirectly, crypto ownership). Those looking to own a greener, leaner cryptocurrency may start shifting toward mega-cap Ethereum as the primary choice over Bitcoin for this reason alone.

3. Ethereum powers the NFT world

Perhaps the biggest buzzword in the crypto world right now is NFT (non-fungible token). NFTs rose to popularity over the past year, due to the rapid rise in the valuations of these digital assets. Famously, a non-fungible token was sold earlier this year for a whopping $69 million. These sorts of price tags tend to invite speculators to the party quickly.

As it happens, Ethereum powers some of the biggest and most well-known NFT marketplaces right now. Among these, opensea.io has seen incredible volume of late. NFT investors appear to like the flexibility of using Ethereum to trade their artwork. However, other cryptocurrencies such as Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) are popping up as competitors in the race for NFT market share.

Will Ethereum be able to crowd out the competition in these growing crypto markets? Time will tell. However, investors looking to bet on the biggest and most robust ecosystem certainly have their fair share of reasons to consider Ethereum right now.

Final Thought

The cryptocurrency space is certainly a volatile one to begin with. Investors intrigued by what the cryptocurrency space has to offer may want to give Ethereum a look. After all, this is one of the most robust and open platforms upon which so much of the crypto ecosystem is built.

Like any speculative high-risk, high-reward investment, crypto investors should always remember to stay within their limits. These are digital assets that have boomed and crashed in spectacular fashion in the past. Putting all of one's eggs into such a basket may not be great, particularly for those with lower risk tolerance thresholds.

That said, there's certainly a strong argument to be made that Ethereum fits well as a core position in a well-managed crypto portfolio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

A number of popular cryptocurrencies have vastly outperformed the stock market in recent years. Although these gains are jaw-dropping, it's unclear if they'll be sustainable. Dating back more than a century, there hasn't been a more consistent wealth creator than the stock market. While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Long Haul

Cardano's environmentally friendly mining could give it an edge over Bitcoin and Ethereum. Aave's decentralized finance platform looks more like a business than hot air. Both have interesting fundamentals apart from the cryptocurrency hype. The total cryptocurrency market cap has soared about 200% this year, hitting $2.5 trillion at the...
MARKETS
notebookcheck.net

Nurse becomes crypto millionaire after starting to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during his lunch breaks

In an interview with Business Insider, a 31-year-old former pediatric nurse from Omaha in the US state of Nebraska has shared the story of his unexpected success which serves as an example that even small crypto traders can, with a little bit of time and luck, profit from the continuing boom revolving around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The crypto journey of Josh Dorgan began in the year of 2017, when one bitcoin was only worth a measly US$2,000.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vitalik Buterin
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Cryptocurrency soars to all-time high after reaching $66,000

The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high after a weeks-long rally.The cryptocurrency broke through the $64,800 record it arrived at in April, and continued to trade up after breaking the record on Wednesday.It comes after a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.The overall crypto market also hit an ATH, reaching above $2.6 trillion. Several leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big gains, most notably Ethereum (ether) and Solana.Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021
MARKETS
manofmany.com

Bitcoin Surges to $89,000 All-Time High After Landmark ETF Debut

Bitcoin has rallied to an all-time high, topping USD$66,000 (AUD$89,000) for the first time ever. The cryptocurrency’s boom follows weeks of steady growth that exploded in the wake of a successful exchange-traded fund launch for US investors. Wednesday’s record high marks a major resurgence in Bitcoin which saw its price fall from USD$65,000 in April to just USD$29,800 in June.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Contracts#Computing Power#Pos#Btc#Dapps#Nft
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Higher Today?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 3.37% higher over 24 hours early Thursday morning. What’s Moving: DOGE has risen 5.96% over the last seven days. DOGE spiked 2.32% against Bitcoin and fell 4.06% against Ethereum over 24 hours. Since the year began, DOGE has shot up 4321.72% with the cryptocurrency rising 30.55%...
STOCKS
Benzinga

As Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rallies Mute, Bitcoin Meme Knockoff Shoots Up 335%

A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) meme-themed knockoff, Baby Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BBTC), is seeing strong gains as of Wednesday night, as the rallies in Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) remain muted. What Happened: Baby Bitcoin has surged 334.79% during the past 24 hours, trading at $0.0000000076 at press time....
STOCKS
investing.com

Can Ethereum Survive the Uprising of “Ethereum Killers” and DeFi Protocols?

Can Ethereum Survive the Uprising of “Ethereum Killers” and DeFi Protocols?. On-chain data shows that activity on the Ethereum network is growing despite the high network fees. Ethereum 2.0 could eliminate the network’s most significant drawbacks. Ethereum mirrors the allure of digital exclusivity. Since Ethereum became the go-to smart contract...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Alejandro Betancourt

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.
investing.com

Ethereum Climbs 10.10% In Rally

Investing.com - Ethereum was trading at $4,237.84 by 11:32 (09:32 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Thursday, up 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since Friday, October 1, 2021. The move upwards pushed Ethereum's market cap up to $498.62B, or 18.67% of the total cryptocurrency...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dogecoin Price Today: Is Bitcoin ETF Taking Toll On Meme Coin?

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) traded 1.46% lower at $0.245 over 24 hours early Wednesday. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency has appreciated 9.39% over a seven-day period. DOGE traded 3.7% and 2.16% lower against Bitcoin and Ethereum respectively over 24 hours. Since the year began, DOGE has gained 4212.65%. In May,...
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

One More Reason To Buy Apple Stock Today

Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report continues to climb towards all-time highs, levels not seen since around six weeks ago. Even though the opportunity to buy the dip has all but vanished at this point, as the drawdown narrows to less than 5%, the Apple Maven still thinks that now is a good time to own AAPL shares.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
131K+
Followers
63K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy