Signature hosts open weekend to celebrate luxury care home launch

SPRINGFIELD, IL – Phoenix Center has opened a new resource center and retail space. The Grand Opening is scheduled for October 23, from 9AM-2PM. The new space, Out on Adams, is located at 413 East Adams Street, between Café Moxo and The Elf Shelf Music and Records. Some of the resources available will be information regarding LGBTQ issues such as local medical providers, how to support LGBTQ individuals, and services that Phoenix Center provides. Staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide support. Out on Adams also sells Pride-themed merchandise such as t-shirts, jewelry, flags, and books. All sales benefit the Phoenix Center.

