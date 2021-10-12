CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nursing Homes

Signature hosts open weekend to celebrate luxury care home launch

By Lee Peart
carehomeprofessional.com
 9 days ago

Award-winning luxury care operator Signature Senior Lifestyle has hosted an open weekend to celebrate the launch of its Signature at Beckenham care home. The weekend gave people a chance to view the recently completed home, including its village hall and amenities, meet its expert team and find out more over drinks and a freshly prepared tasting menu, with 2016 MasterChef Winner Jane Devonshire (pictured) officially opening the home.

Jane Devonshire
