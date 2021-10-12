Southwest pilots' union president blames airline for widespread cancellations: "We've been sounding this alarm for about four years"
Southwest Airlines is experiencing a fifth straight day of widespread cancellations. Early numbers show 7% of Southwest flights have been canceled today. On Monday, 435 Southwest flights were canceled, bringing the total above 2,000 since Friday. Some Southwest passengers have had to pick between paying for other transportation or staying...www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 0