Southwest pilots' union president blames airline for widespread cancellations: "We've been sounding this alarm for about four years"

CBS News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthwest Airlines is experiencing a fifth straight day of widespread cancellations. Early numbers show 7% of Southwest flights have been canceled today. On Monday, 435 Southwest flights were canceled, bringing the total above 2,000 since Friday. Some Southwest passengers have had to pick between paying for other transportation or staying...

www.cbsnews.com

Daily Mail

Southwest Airlines WONT fire unvaccinated staff: Workers who refuse the shot by December 8 deadline will be allowed to continue working as long as they wear masks and socially distance

Southwest Airlines is canceling a plan to put unvaccinated employees on unpaid leave if they don't get the shot before the December 8 deadline set by President Biden for federal workers. The rules apply to Southwest employees who have applied for but not yet received a religious or medical exemption.
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

Southwest to trim flights due to staff shortages

Southwest Airlines said Thursday that recent flight cancelations will cost the company $75 million as it confronts an ongoing labor crunch that has forced it to scale back capacity. The domestic-focused US carrier canceled more than 2,000 flights earlier this month due to problems with bad weather exacerbated by staffing shortages. Staffing levels "fell below plan" after Southwest was "aggressive" in ramping up capacity, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a statement. "We have reined in our capacity plans to adjust to the current staffing environment," Kelly said. "We are aggressively hiring to a goal of approximately 5,000 new employees by the end of this year, and we are currently more than halfway toward that goal."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Errol Barnett
WTVF

Southwest Airlines president offers explanation for flight cancellations

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines president Mike Van de Ven offered an explanation and an apology following a weekend where the airline canceled thousands of flights, leaving passengers stranded across the nation. "The operational disruption began on Friday and was initially created by weather and air traffic constraints that stalled our...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
kennythepirate.com

Southwest Airlines is now blaming Orlando for delays and cancelations

It’s been a rough week for Southwest Airlines as it navigates the aftermath of canceling and delaying thousands of flights last weekend. From weather to mandates, Southwest Airlines is now blaming Orlando for the problems that arose. Bumpy Turbulence for Southwest. This past weekend, disruptions in scheduled flights led to...
ORLANDO, FL
Daily Mail

'They are lying': Tucker Carlson claims the Southwest Airlines chaos was due to pilots and air traffic control going on strike in protest at vaccine mandates - despite the airline and union saying the walkout rumors are not true

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday night claimed the Southwest Airlines chaos at the weekend was caused by pilots striking in protest against compulsory COVID-19 vaccines. The airline saw almost 2,000 flights cancelled, accounting for 23 per cent of their routes. Southwest blamed the weather, but was the only airline to face problems on such a scale - the second worst airline this weekend, American, saw two per cent of its flights cancelled.
TRAFFIC
KTLA

Southwest Airlines canceled flights spark unsupported ‘sickout’ claims blaming vaccine mandates

When Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, citing bad weather and air traffic control issues, unsupported claims blaming vaccine mandates began taking off. Conservative politicians and pundits, including Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, alleged the flight disruptions resulted from pilots and air traffic controllers walking off their jobs or calling […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTKR

Southwest Airlines cancellations continue into Monday

More Southwest Airlines flights were canceled Monday following a weekend of service disruptions that left travelers stranded across the nation. According to FlightAware's flight-tracking website, 363 Southwest flights were canceled, and 869 were delayed on Monday. The Associated Press reported that the Dallas-based airline blamed weather and air traffic control...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
fox4kc.com

Answers for widespread Southwest cancellations, delays remain unclear

CHICAGO (WGN) — Hundreds of Southwest Airlines customers were left stranded due to widespread cancellations across the country. According to FlightAware, a website that provides real-time flight insights, Southwest has canceled over 1,000 flights on Sunday. That’s 27% of the airline’s scheduled flights on the nation’s largest domestic airline. Southwest...
WEATHER
Benzinga

Southwest Airlines Cancels More Than 1K Flight On Sunday Blaming Air Traffic Control Issues

On Sunday, Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) announced the cancelation of more than 1,000 flights due to air traffic control issues and bad weather. What Happened: The cancelations amount to 27% of the airline’s schedule, effecting thousands of customers with travel plans. The disruptions are occurring during a busy travel weekend ahead of the federal holiday Columbus Day on Monday, Oct.11.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheAtlantaVoice

Partisan Claims About Flight Cancellations Lack Evidence

SciCheck Digest Southwest Airlines’ flight cancellations fueled partisan claims over the weekend that transportation workers were protesting COVID-19 vaccine requirements and causing the cancellations. But there’s no evidence that workers staged protests. The Federal Aviation Administration, the airline and labor unions have all cited other reasons. Could a COVID-19 vaccine become mandatory? Full Story Southwest Airlines cancelled more than 2,500 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

