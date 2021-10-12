Southwest pilots' union president blames airline for widespread cancellations: "We've been sounding this alarm for about four years"

Southwest Airlines said Thursday that recent flight cancelations will cost the company $75 million as it confronts an ongoing labor crunch that has forced it to scale back capacity. The domestic-focused US carrier canceled more than 2,000 flights earlier this month due to problems with bad weather exacerbated by staffing shortages. Staffing levels "fell below plan" after Southwest was "aggressive" in ramping up capacity, Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a statement. "We have reined in our capacity plans to adjust to the current staffing environment," Kelly said. "We are aggressively hiring to a goal of approximately 5,000 new employees by the end of this year, and we are currently more than halfway toward that goal."

