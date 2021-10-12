CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Suspicious Deaths’

By A. Benjamin Mannes
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn September, Philadelphia recorded its 400th murder at the earliest point in its history. Meanwhile, Philadelphia Police Department sources tell Philadelphia Weekly that there are also as many as 142 additional “special assignment investigations,” known by police as “S-jobs.” Of those, 72 are “Sudden or Suspicious Deaths,” which senior police sources allege may be serving as a tool used by Commissioner Danielle Outlaw’s administration to lower the already shocking homicide rate.

