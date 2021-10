HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg-based organization, Youth Advocate Program (YAP), will lead a discussion on alternatives to youth incarceration today in the capital. The discussion is one of many being held in the series called, "On the Road to Unlocked." The panel will also discuss the disproportional incarceration rates in Black and brown youth, compared to white youth and trauma experienced by these children.

