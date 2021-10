The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Holding onto a grey forecast as an area of low pressure spins not too far away in lower Michigan. Mostly cloudy with a few showers lingering into Tuesday, but it will only be light rain or mist. There is a shot of a few breaks in the clouds later in the day. Temps do not rise much from the morning to afternoon as highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.