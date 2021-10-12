What We Know About Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly's Matching Tattoos
Unless you have been hiding under a rock, you know that actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are one of Hollywood's most talked-about couples at the moment. According to Elle, the pair first met in March 2020 while working on the indie thriller "Midnight In the Switchgrass." After months of speculation, Us Weekly reported that Fox and Kelly were officially an item in June of that year. "Megan and MGK have gotten more serious and are officially dating and referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend," an inside source told the tabloid, adding, "They're enjoying spending more and more time together and have a strong connection."www.nickiswift.com
