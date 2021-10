Sixty seconds. That’s all the time students had to convince a panel of local entrepreneurs that they were the perfect candidate for a sales position. Friday’s Huether School of Business Speed Sell Competition attracted 22 brave business and non-business undergraduates and challenged them to present a compelling “elevator pitch” about themselves. An elevator pitch is a short personal statement that summarizes who you are, what you know, and what you want to do in 30 seconds.

ALBANY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO