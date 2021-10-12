Euro Softens on Weak Economic Sentiment, Yen Selloff Remains the Main Theme

Today was more or less a copy-paste of yesterday with no or only second tier economic data, including a new pandemic low of 290k in US jobless claims. The Philly Fed Business Outlook retreated more than expected, from 30.7 to 23.8. This, however, relates to the general business activity only. Underlying details actually look pretty good with a strong jump in new orders, shipments on point and the payroll rising. Prices paid remain at very elevated levels. The indicator basically translates yesterday’s Beige Book into numbers, ie: demand is solid but (very) strong price pressures and lack of personnel is hampering output. The forward looking indicator is the odd man out, recovering only marginally from a steep drop in recent months (24.2 compared to the multiyear high of 69.2 in June). Markets largely dismissed the data as irrelevant though, maybe as they await a more high profile-batch of figures tomorrow (PMIs). Core bond yields forced an attempt to inch higher once again but that move soon reversed. The US yield curve at the time of writing flattens with the long end underperforming. Changes range from +2 bps (2y) to -1 bp (30y) with ever-increasing inflation expectations compensating for declining real yields. The 10y yield hit the upper bound of the ST upward sloping trend channel. German yields rise 1.1 bp (2y) over 2.5 bps (5y) to 1.9 bps (10y; tested 0.10% again). UK Gilt yields undergo a steepening trend, shifting 2 to 3.5 bps higher. Turning to FX markets, most action occurred on the EM front (see for example headline below). In advanced economies, the Japanese yen is today’s outperformer as sentiment on risky assets is fragile (oil down 1%, European stocks 0.5% lower, WS: up to 0.3% lower) while the increase in core bond yields is contained this time around. USD/JPY is on track to close below 114 just four days after capturing that barrier for the first time since 2018. EUR/JPY retreats sub 133. EUR/USD again flirted with resistance at 1.1664 but there was zero momentum for an actual break higher. Perhaps activity in EUR/CHF (slipping below 1.07) is weighing on the common currency as well. Sterling is holding decent given the trading background. This might be the result of today’s UK Gilt underperformance. EUR/GBP holds below key 0.845 support. The pound even barely loses vs the USD (GPB/USD testing 1.38 support).

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO