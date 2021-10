Luftrum has announced the release of its new soundset Luftrum 25 for Waldorf Iridium, a collection of 84 presets for the Waldorf Iridium and Quantum synthesizers. Luftrum 25 has all of the warm analog vibe fans have come to expect, and further injects it through a series of processes, bringing the sounds right up to the cutting edge of synthesis. This esoteric alchemy yields a confluence of textures, both new and familiar. At its core is an ambient soul with a touch of experimental cinematic vibe. Layered sequences and arpeggios weave through soft pillowy pads, as rich retro basses pulse out their rhythm. Dreamy keys and vibrant plucks twinkle against a backdrop of futuristic immersive soundscapes.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO