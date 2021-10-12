CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Hazelrigg Industries launches VNE vacuum tube compressor

rekkerd.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.W. Fearn | Hazelrigg Industries have announced the release of the all-new VNE Compressor, a handcrafted, single channel compressor designed to elegantly control dynamics without negatively impacting the tonal qualities of the source material. Featuring an all Class-A vacuum tube audio path and driven by a uniquely precise Pulse Width...

rekkerd.org

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Stylam Industries launches International Products in Indian Market

Chandigarh [India], October 13 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The company has launched a range of innovative products which are manufactured with unique German technology by keeping in mind the changing needs of domestic customers. Giving details, Manav Gupta, Director Stylam Industries Ltd said, "Being a pioneer in surface solutions sector, we are...
BUSINESS
premierguitar.com

Crazy Tube Circuits Introduces the Golden Ratio Compressor V2

We are excited to announce the new version of our multi-compression pedal series, Golden Ratio φ (Phi). φ (Phi) has been updated to include three separate compressor circuits at a flip of a toggle switch. An internal smart switching circuit lets you decide which type of compression works best for...
ELECTRONICS
baltimorenews.net

Rotary Compressor Types

Rotary Compressors are constant level machines with an adjustable variable release pressure depending on the machine's discharge pressure. As with the reciprocating compression, varying flow rate (load) is affected by changing either the pressure or bypassing some of the unit's power-the rotary compressor has two power controls -one for normal and full load operation. In addition, like the reciprocating compressors, some rotary compressors have variable speed control. These compressors operate at different speeds.
ELECTRONICS
labelandnarrowweb.com

Taghleef Industries launches new shrink film range

Taghleef Industries has announced the launch of SHAPE360 shrink films range, featuring a new and updated SHAPE360 TDS, a solution for TD shrink sleeve labels. Sustainable, versatile, and highly appealing – SHAPE360 TDS is a high TD shrink clear label film that improves PET bottle recycling quality and efficiency by ensuring the separation of floatable printed sleeves from rigid PET flakes. Thanks to its low density, the weight of the label is reduced. TDS is compatible with polyolefin sorting streams and is therefore a perfect solution for PP and HDPE containers resulting in recoverable all-olefin packages. It is certified as recyclable by Interseroh with its “Made for Recycling” seal and by the European PET Bottle Platform (EPBP). TDS has received critical guidance recognition by the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) for its recyclability with PET, colored HDPE, and natural HDPE containers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vne#Vacuum Tube#Hazelrigg Industries#Vne Compressor#Dolby
Twice

Raycon Steps Into The Gaming Industry With Launch Of Gaming Earbuds

Raycon steps into booming Gaming Industry – predicted to reach $295.63 billion by 2026 (Google for Games Global Insight Report) – with the launch of the Gaming Earbuds. Adding to their extensive profile of premier wireless audio products, the Gaming Earbuds are engineered with the all day streamer or NBA 2K fanatic in mind. Online social connectivity with teammates and opponents becomes seamless with features like HyperSync Low Latency Mode which minimizes delay and keeps reaction time at its peak.
RETAIL
soyacincau.com

Realme Malaysia has launched 8 AIoT products including vacuum cleaners and air purifier

Realme Malaysia announced a whole new lineup of AIoT (Artificial Intelligence of Things) devices through a livestream on their official Facebook page. They introduced eight new products, including the TechLife Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, and TechLife Air Purifier—amongst other smart home appliances. “We are proud to launch our latest AIoT lineup...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on Kuassa’s WF3607 Wah Filter and CP3603 Compressor plugins

Plugin Boutique has launched a promotion on two of Kuassa’s Efektor series audio effect plugins. The WF3607 Wah Filter features 3 types of wah and 3 envelope filters. In the 1920s guitar players were fascinated by the “wa wa wa” sound made by trumpet players by opening and closing their mutes. Its filtering effect alters the resonance of the instrument and it feels to increase the expressiveness of playing.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
musicconnection.com

D.W. Fearn | Hazelrigg Industries Announces VNE Compressor

D.W. Fearn | Hazelrigg Industries, designers of high-performance vacuum tube professional audio gear, have announced the release of the all-new Hazelrigg Industries VNE Compressor. The VNE is a handcrafted, single channel compressor designed to elegantly control dynamics without negatively impacting the tonal qualities of the source material. Featuring an all...
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Howden to Acquire Compressor Products International

RENFREW, Scotland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2021-- Howden, a leading global provider of mission critical air and gas handling products, technologies and services, has entered into an agreement with EnPro Industries (NYSE: NPO) to acquire Compressor Products International (“CPI”), a leading provider of aftermarket components and services to the global reciprocating compressor market. This will be Howden’s sixth acquisition in 2021 and is expected to close following customary regulatory clearances and approvals.
BUSINESS
rekkerd.org

Reed200 spectral modeled reed electric piano instrument updated to V2

Sampleson has released an update to its spectral modeled reed electric piano instrument. Reed200 V2 features a new spectral engine that was also used in Reed106 with many improvements for realism and CPU efficiency. Our main modeling engine was rebuilt, and now it allows us to do thing we had...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Soundiron Quadral: Powerful sampled synthesis engine for Kontakt

Soundiron has announced the release of its new Kontakt instrument library Quadral, featuring a powerful sampled synthesis engine that is ideal for film and game composers who need a fast workflow while maintaining their creative spark. Quadral is an inspiration machine. Randomize your way to your next favorite score using...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Transmutator versatile crossfade effect by United Plugins on sale at 60% OFF

Plugin Boutique has launched a sale on the Transmutator effect plugin by United Plugins, a cutting-edge tool that crossfades between two inputs in a multitude of exciting ways. A cross-fade effect can be useful but a simple blending of one material into another can be a bit boring. Fortunately, there’s...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Cherry Audio releases VM900 Collection for Voltage Modular

Cherry Audio has announced the release a “must-have” module set for all purveyors of vintage analog synthesis. VM900 Collection for Voltage Modular features a set of Moog 900-series modules by Mark Barton of MRB. With the sound, look, and feel that started it all, the Cherry Audio/MRB VM900 Collection delivers...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones give you full bass and enhance speech

Get great audio for music and calls with the ONANOFF Fokus distraction-eliminating headphones. These stylish headphones provide two great listening modes. First, the Music Mode lets users enjoy a premium audio experience with dynamic bass. Then, the FokusMode makes spoken audio more comprehensible. This mode also removes background noise and makes it easier to concentrate. So these headphones are great for teaching or taking classes online, calls, learning languages, and more. Additionally, the FokusMode built-in premium microphone helps you sound great too. What’s more, with the Call & Track Control, you can manage your music and calls. Moreover, the removable, washable ear cushions make it easy to keep these headphones clean and free of germs. Finally, the adjustable headband allows these gorgeous headphones to fit easily and comfortably on your head. Enjoy your favorite content and get work done with one set of headphones.
MUSIC
rekkerd.org

ZenSound releases Origins soundset for Repro synths by u-he

ZenSounds has announced the release of a new collection of 300 patches for the Repro-1 and Repro-5 software synthesizer instruments by u-he. Origins combines modern analog electronica, cinematic, action driven sounds and experimental electronica. The soundset has been designed for any kind of electronic music project, soundtrack or trailer music.
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

Drum & Wavetable Bundle: 5 Kontakt libraries by Rigid Audio for $14.99 USD!

Audio Plugin Deals has launched a promotion on the Drum & Wavetable Bundle by Rigid Audio, a collection of 5 Kontakt instrument libraries offered at a huge 95% discount. The bundle contains Viego, Felicity, Angus, Sodium, and Retrocade. These five unique and specialized Kontakt instruments deliver more than 1800 expertly...
TECHNOLOGY
rekkerd.org

Try Splice Creator FREE for 3 months

Waves Audio is offering its customers the opportunity to try the Splice Creator plan for free for 3 months. Get 200 monthly credits and select from millions of curated, high-quality samples from professional sound designers and some of your favorite artists. Stay sharp with hours of premium tutorials and dive into creative production tools & apps to unlock your best workflow.
COMPUTERS
rekkerd.org

Save 50% on UJAM Beatmaker Kandy: Sweet & Edgy Pop Drums

Plugin Boutique is offering a 50% discount on the Beatmaker Kandy plugin by UJAM, a virtual instrument designed to help you produce outstanding beats for your music fast and easy. KANDY is a bleeding-edge virtual beatmaker, employing extremely processed samples and state-of-the-art sound design for the top of the billboard...
ELECTRONICS
rekkerd.org

W.A. Production launches Industrial Textures and FX sample pack

W.A. Production has introduced its new sample pack Industrial Textures and FX, a collection of over 300 royalty free samples and loops. Are you making Industrial music or sounds for film but don’t have access to a studio full of analog gear? Then this pack is exactly what you need! We’ve done all the hard work for you in creating What About: Industrial Textures & FX.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy