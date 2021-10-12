CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass clippings dumped in empty lot

By Dave Herndon
Dearborn Press & Guide
Police were called to the area of Hubbard Drive and Rosalie just before noon Oct. 1 for a complaint about a man dumping grass clippings in an empty lot. The caller was able to give the police a license plate number for the trailer that was being hauled with the clippings.

