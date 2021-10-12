Grass clippings dumped in empty lot

Mountain lion sightings have grown in frequency in recent months – potentially due to dry conditions forcing them further afield for prey and water. But the continued presence of those cool cats in the area always deserves a cheer – and a cautious approach. A neighbor on Cypress Road in Kenwood recently spotted a cougar in the ‘hood, according to posts on social media. Quinton Martins, director of Audubon Canyon Ranch’s Living with Lions project, guesses that might be the lion dubbed P1, if the location of the sighting is any clue. Martins urges residents to report any sightings to the folks at the LWL project, as they gather data to better understand the ecology and feeding behavior of the elusive predators so they can trap, collar and monitor lions and help mitigate livestock losses and other conflicts in order to help residents coexist with their wild neighbors. Living with Lions can be reached at quinton@truewild.org or 721-6560.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO