One Good Thing: Only Murders in the Building plays like a Nora Ephron murder mystery

By Constance Grady
Vox
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe only new show I care about this fall is Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, the show that as writer Rachel Handler put it dares to ask, What would it be like if Nora Ephron made a murder mystery?. Centered on a group of true crime obsessives who start...

Decider

When Will ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 2 Premiere on Hulu?

Here’s everything we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 2…. Yes! Hulu announced on September 14 that Only Murders in the Building would return for a second season. The first episode of the series was reportedly the most-watched premiere for a Hulu Original comedy ever. So, yes, Only Murders in the Building Season 2 is a go!
TV SERIES
perhamfocus.com

Commentary: What 'Only Murders in the Building' gets right about our obsession with true crime

I rarely see myself represented on-screen, but there I was this week — as I am every week — at the center of the narrative in Hulu's comedy "Only Murders in the Building." No, the show is not about an Arab American Angeleno with a soft spot for pit bull rescues and the occasional Pitbull single. Hulu's murder mystery series follows three true crime fans, all more or less strangers until the untimely death of a tenant in their tony Manhattan apartment building, the Arconia. They bond in an effort to solve the crime ... and end up making a whodunit podcast in the process.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Alan Cumming Applauds Selena Gomez, Martin Short & Steve Martin’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Alan Cumming is watching all sorts of fall TV shows right now but the main show that’s caught his attention is a hit series starring Selena Gomez. Someone give Alan Cumming a magnifying glass and a microphone because this man is ready to join the mystery-snooping tenants of the Acronia! The Tony-winning actor EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that one of his new favorite fall television shows is Hulu’s breakout series Only Murders in the Building. The show stars pop sensation-turned-chef Selena Gomez, and comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short. “Witty and clever and elegant,” the triple-threat performer said during our interview on Thursday, October 8 at the Hudson River Park Friends charity gala held at Chelsea Piers in New York City.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Only Murders in the Building's best aspect is its willingness to depict true-crime aficionados without looking down at them

"The genius of the show is its willingness to navigate the gradations of true-crime culture, from mild enthusiasts to dangerous zealots," says Lorraine Ali of the Hulu series. "It has fun with the fascination around crime-solving fare, but it takes a more critical tone when depicting the desperadoes who insert themselves into cases — and the hassle they can cause investigators, exemplified by Da’Vine Joy Randolph‘s exasperated detective. By the end of this week’s episode, it turns out that the theory the Only Murders superfans helped devised is wrong: The Dimas family did not kill Kono. “Real life doesn’t always resolve like mysteries do,” one says in voice-over. But the series also resists the urge to look down on my (maybe occasionally trashy) bingeing habits. I’ve spent countless hours watching and listening to investigations, from Netflix’s Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan to Peacock’s Dr Death: The Undoctored Story. It’s morbid, I know. But it’s one slice of televised reality where avengers who are not superheroes sometimes achieve justice and, as rarely happens in cases of political corruption or corporate crime, there’s the possibility of accountability if the culprit is caught."
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘Only Murders in the Building’ episode 9 review: Dropping an unexpected bombshell

The Only Murders in the Building podcast has grown quite the following as we saw in the previous episode. The group has their own superfans who aided them along with Jan and Oscar to pin Tim Kono’s death on the Dimas family. Though the deli king and his son didn’t murder Kono, they were involved in the death of Mabel’s friend all those years ago. That means a killer is still on the loose and they strike at someone close to Charles to send a message.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

10 Only Murders in the Building Gifts Every Arconiac Needs

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you've been obsessed with Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, you'll be dying to see what we have in store for you. There's so much to love about the Hulu crime comedy from Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez's amazing chemistry to pretty much all of Mabel Mora's fabulous outfits. Not to mention all the awesome guest stars like Tina Fey, Jimmy Fallon and Sting. We've followed along every week as more and more...
SHOPPING
TV Fanatic

Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 9 Review: Double Time

Love and lies are in the air. With a new character to a different perspective, there's suddenly an array of undiscovered possibilities. On Only Murders In the Building Season 1 Episode 9, we inch closer to the final revelations that will answer the question of the series -- who killed Tim Kono?
TV SERIES
Miami Herald

Everyone’s a suspect in Peacock’s YA murder mystery ‘One of Us Is Lying’

How does “murder suspect” look on a college application? The Bayview Four are about to find out. Peacock’s new young adult murder mystery “One of Us Is Lying,” which premiered Thursday and is based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling novel of the same name, follows four high school students dealing with the fallout after another classmate, cyberbully Simon (Mark McKenna), dies of an allergic reaction during detention.
ENTERTAINMENT
floor8.com

Only Murders in the Building season 2 is a go! Selena Gomez subtly drops bombshell renewal

Selena Gomez - who recently sparked dating rumors with OG Captain America, Chris Evans - has thrown fans into a frenzy after hinting a season 2 of Only Murders in the Building has been approved! The actress and songstress shared a picture of herself from the set of the popular murder mystery with her 268 million Instagram followers, revealing she: "Can’t wait to shoot season 2!".
TV SHOWS
Middletown Press

Here's How to Catch Up on 'Only Murders in the Building' for Free

There might be a murderer living in the apartment complex, and Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short are determined to find the potential killer in Hulu’s latest series, Only Murders in the Building. Hulu renewed the comedic mystery for a second season back in September, and there’s just one...
TV SERIES
New University Newspaper

‘Only Murders in the Building:’ A Podcast Comedy that Adds Playfulness to True Crime

Editor’s Note: This article contains spoilers for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.”. Jumping onto the true-crime bandwagon, Hulu introduces its brand-new comical series “Only Murders in the Building.” The show follows three true-crime podcast enthusiasts who find themselves solving a murder that happened in their residence building — the Arconia.
TV SERIES
thefocus.news

Only Murders In The Building ending explained: Fans react to surprise twist

Murder mystery series Only Murders In The Building’s highly anticipated finale landed on Hulu today, Tuesday, 19 October. Following its release, fans are curious to know more about the Only Murders In The Building ending as some react to its surprise twist on social media Warning spoilers ahead!. Only Murders...
TV SERIES
Middletown Press

'Only Murders in the Building' Gives Us the Year's Best Finale So Far - Case Closed

This post contains spoilers for the season finale of Only Murders in the Building, which is streaming now on Hulu. Early in “Open and Shut,” the conclusion to the first season of Only Murders in the Building, Oliver, the director-turned-sleuth played by Martin Short, considers where his true-crime podcast’s investigation has led and declares, “What a terrific goddamn finale this is gonna be!” This is one more self-aware joke in a season full of them — but one that also raises expectations for Only Murders the TV show.
TV SERIES

