Financial Reports

ETC Announces Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter Results

SOUTHAMPTON, PA — Environmental Tectonics Corporation (OTC Pink: ETCC) recently reported its financial results for the thirteen week period ended August 27, 2021 and the twenty-six week period ended August 27, 2021. Robert L. Laurent, Jr., ETC’s Chief Executive Officer and President stated, “While our revenues have not quite rebounded...

