JACKSON, MI – The Jackson School of the Arts’ new downtown Jackson facility is almost ready for students. JSA bought the former Vermeulen’s building at 135 W. Cortland St., from the city of Jackson in December 2020 for $500,000, after originally proposing to buy the Masonic Temple next door. Renovations to get the building ready for students have been ongoing since then.

JACKSON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO