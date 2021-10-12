CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Snow for the Hills, Wind Driven Rain Tonight – Storm Center Update Tuesday AM October 12

By Scot Mundt
KELOLAND TV
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a sunny day in eastern KELOLAND with highs warming to the 60s and 70s. Clouds will thicken in central KELOLAND through the morning and afternoon as temps warm to the low to middle 60s in Pierre. Western South Dakota will have cloudy skies, much cooler air, and widespread rain....

www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Colder, snowier winter predicted by National Weather Service with second La Nina winter in a row; Still, overall climate trends continue to warm

While they both impact people, ecosystems and institutions, climate and weather are not the same. As weather describes short-term atmospheric conditions, climate refers to long periods of trends over time, important information in understanding winter weather forecasts for 2021-2022. In the last 125 years, the Massachusetts climate has experienced a...
ENVIRONMENT
krcrtv.com

Heavy rain & wind late tonight

Redding, Calif. — We're still tracking a significant amount of rain coming to the Northstate through the weekend and into early next week. The next Weather Maker will move through today with increasing chances for rain throughout the day. There will be heavier rounds of rain tonight and Friday morning.
REDDING, CA
KELOLAND TV

Recapping Wednesday’s thunderstorm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Even though the severe weather season in KELOLAND is all but wrapped up for the season, the morning thunderstorms proved we can still get a good light show in the nighttime sky. Several lightning strikes appeared this morning on our Harrisburg Live Cam, even with...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
KELOLAND TV

Western KELOLAND blanketed in snow Wednesday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A blanket of snow covered Rapid City Wednesday morning from an overnight winter storm. A few inches of snow piled up in parts of town, but crews were able to clear the roads quickly. It’s about time for folks to get out their hats and...
RAPID CITY, SD
WYTV.com

Rain with isolated t-storms returns Thursday, watching for strong winds

We will have some scattered clouds around tonight and a mild overnight. Lows will be around 50° by daybreak. We are also watching for a stray shower or sprinkle tonight. Our next cold front arrives Thursday, setting us up for our next stretch of cooler days. Thursday will still be a warmer day with highs in the middle to upper 60s. We will have some sunshine in the morning and a few peeks of sun in the afternoon. Our first round of rain will be developing early in the afternoon. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible. We will have a second round of rain with isolated embedded storms coming through the mid-afternoon into the evening with the passage of the cold front. Both rounds have the potential to produce some strong to severe threshold wind gusts. The chance for stronger gusts will be in place from around noon through about 8 p.m.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Heavier rain & stronger wind ahead

Grab that umbrella, throw on a waterproof jacket, and give yourself extra time to get to where you're going today. Low pressure off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will bring lighter showers to our morning hours and heavier rain back into our forecast this afternoon through early Friday. It will also drive gusty south winds across our region today. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 8am Thursday through 8am Friday in portions of Modoc and Siskiyou County as sustained south winds reach speeds of up to 35mph, and the potential for gusts up to 55mph returns to those areas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for valley areas of Shasta and Tehama Counties from 5pm Thursday through 8am Friday, while portions of our foothills, the northern Sierra, and southern Cascades are under a Flash Flood Watch from 11pm Thursday through 11am Friday. The biggest concern will be for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars as heavier rainfall sets in, and we have the potential for amounts up to around a half inch an hour falling across our region. Skies are cloudy to start the day, and we have light showers falling early this morning. The lighter showers will intensify to heavier rain later today, and that heavier rain will persist through early in the day on Friday. Skies are cloudy and we'll stay cloudy for the next several days. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones Thursday morning. Winds out of the south to 20mph, and gusts up to around 40mph are expected across most of our region through the day Thursday. High temperatures end up in the 60's in the valley and low 50's to lower 60's in the foothills and mountains this afternoon.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Wind#Storm Center#South Central#Severe Weather
CBS Boston

National Weather Service Forecasts Milder Than Average Winter For New England

BOSTON (CBS) — There aren’t many headlines that get more clicks around New England than “winter forecast.” I get it. Winter is, by far, the most interruptive and life-altering season in our area. And, we all have our different interests and perspectives. For skiers, it is all about the snow up north. For plow operators, a cold and snowy season can bring life-changing cash. But for many of us, the forecast of a mild winter can ease the stress of the changing seasons just a bit. Before I get into the National Weather Service’s (NOAA) winter forecast for 2021-2022, I have just a...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy