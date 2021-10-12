Snow for the Hills, Wind Driven Rain Tonight – Storm Center Update Tuesday AM October 12

Grab that umbrella, throw on a waterproof jacket, and give yourself extra time to get to where you're going today. Low pressure off the coast of the Pacific Northwest will bring lighter showers to our morning hours and heavier rain back into our forecast this afternoon through early Friday. It will also drive gusty south winds across our region today. A Wind Advisory is set to be in effect from 8am Thursday through 8am Friday in portions of Modoc and Siskiyou County as sustained south winds reach speeds of up to 35mph, and the potential for gusts up to 55mph returns to those areas. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for valley areas of Shasta and Tehama Counties from 5pm Thursday through 8am Friday, while portions of our foothills, the northern Sierra, and southern Cascades are under a Flash Flood Watch from 11pm Thursday through 11am Friday. The biggest concern will be for mudslides and debris flows around our more recent burn scars as heavier rainfall sets in, and we have the potential for amounts up to around a half inch an hour falling across our region. Skies are cloudy to start the day, and we have light showers falling early this morning. The lighter showers will intensify to heavier rain later today, and that heavier rain will persist through early in the day on Friday. Skies are cloudy and we'll stay cloudy for the next several days. Temperatures are starting out in the 50's in the valley, 40's to 50's in the foothills and 30's to 40's in our mountain zones Thursday morning. Winds out of the south to 20mph, and gusts up to around 40mph are expected across most of our region through the day Thursday. High temperatures end up in the 60's in the valley and low 50's to lower 60's in the foothills and mountains this afternoon.

