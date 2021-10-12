17 bus routes out of service in Bullitt County Tuesday as driver shortage continues
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of Bullitt County school bus drivers called out Tuesday, leaving the district and parents scrambling to get kids to and from school. The first day back from Fall Break saw 17 bus routes without service. Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Jesse Bacon said the drivers — who have been asking for better benefits — staged the sickout to make a point to district administrators.www.wdrb.com
