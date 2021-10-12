CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low-Mileage 1972 Chevy El Camino Is Your Next Project Car

By John Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 9 days ago
Don't let this El Camino get away from you!

1972 represented the last year of the third generation of the Chevy El Camino. This generation was easily the most popular of the moniker, something true back then, and true today. You'd be hard pressed to find a car enthusiast today that doesn't love the Chevrolet El Camino. What's not to love? You've got the performance and driving dynamics of a midsize car, with the utility of a truck bed.

You've got a little less cargo space and payload than an actual full-size pickup, but most pickup owners don't need to carry any load that heavy on an everyday basis. If there was a car like the Chevy El Camino on sale in the US now, we're sure it would sell very well.

This 1972 Chevy El Camino is your chance to own one of these special car trucks, and make it totally your own thing. You can restore it to meticulous details, or turn it into a mean restomod - we vote the second one, but it’s your Chevy.

The third generation 1972 Chevy El Camino up for grabs has a solid foundation, and runs and drives. Powering the classic Chevy El Camino is a 350 cubic inch Chevy Small Black V8 engine. Backing the Small Block Chevy V8 is an automatic transmission. Despite the need for some help to get it as good as new, this Chevy El Camino only has 28k miles on the clock. Get ready to bid on it here.

IN THIS ARTICLE
We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

