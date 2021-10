A Michigan house cat has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 after a close contact with its owners who were infected with coronavirus, according to state officials. The domestic shorthair cat from Ingham County is the first such case in Michigan, though there have been hundreds of confirmed cases of SARS-CoV-2 in animals throughout the U.S. The cat was tested after it began to sneeze, and it has since recovered, according to the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

