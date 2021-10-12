CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
22-year-old Lisbeth Palencia seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking on sidewalk (Marietta, GA)

On Sunday evening, an auto-pedestrian collision on Pat Mell Road caused serious injuries to 22-year-old Lisbeth Palencia, of Marietta.

As per the initial information, the incident took place at about 5:30 p.m. The preliminary investigation showed that the vehicle drove onto the sidewalk on Pat Mell Road and hit Palencia before crashing through a brick sign and finally coming to a rest.

22-year-old Lisbeth Palencia seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while walking on sidewalk

October 12, 2021

