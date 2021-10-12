CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

ACL Fest Apologizes For Pulling Plug on Phoebe Bridgers, Donates to Texas Abortion Funds

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoebe Bridgers was none too pleased when organizers at the Austin City Limits Festival cut the sound on her performance early over the weekend. How mad was she? "lol f--k acl," she tweeted in a since deleted message on Saturday shortly after her set was cut off in the middle of her final song, "I Know the End."

www.billboard.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Guitar World Magazine

Austin City Limits apologizes for cutting Phoebe Bridgers' PA sound before the end of her set

Austin City Limits has apologized for cutting Phoebe Bridgers' sound during the finale of her performance on Saturday (October 9). The singer-songwriter was mere minutes from finishing the last song of her set, I Know The End when the PA was silenced. Responding to the incident – which fans speculated happened after she overran her allotted time – Bridgers wrote in a now-deleted Tweet: “Lol, fuck ACL.”
AUSTIN, TX
Tufts Daily

A reunion with Phoebe Bridgers

​​Over a year has passed since Phoebe Bridgers released her Grammy-nominated second LP “Punisher” (2020), and after the pandemic delayed most chances for Bridgers to perform live in front of her fans, she finally hit the road with her band on a reunion tour in September. Traveling nationwide, this is the first time Bridgers is able to perform her newest hits in front of audiences ready to break out their best screams for “I Know the End” and tears for the remainder of her catalogue.
BOSTON, MA
Austin American-Statesman

Claud talks about connection to Daniel Johnston and Austin at ACL Fest

Bedroom dreamers wilting in the sun, let Claud transport you back under the covers. The mononymous singer-songwriter stood alone on the cavernous Vrbo Stage at Austin City Limits Music Festival on Friday, but the space never swallowed them or their emotive pop confessions. Wearing a Texas Stars jersey with an...
AUSTIN, TX
Billboard

Phoebe Bridgers Takes Us to The ‘Moon’ on ‘Kimmel’: Watch

The indie-pop icon appeared on late-night TV for an alternative rendition of “Moon Song,” from her 2020 album Punisher. Performing on a foggy stage, surrounded by vintage computers and with the moon as a backdrop, Bridgers took us on a journey. For this moment, Bridgers donned NASA kit and stripped...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
Austin 360

Phoebe Bridgers curses out ACL Fest on Twitter after Weekend 2 set

Phoebe Bridgers had some strong language to use about her experience during the second weekend of Austin City Limits Music Festival. On Saturday afternoon, the "Kyoto" singer-songwriter tweeted an expletive directed at the festival. (Along with a "lol," so, perhaps it's not that serious.) The tweet was sent at 5:37...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

ACL Fest Music Recommendations From Close to Home

Jonathan "Chaka" Mahone and Ghislaine "Qi Dada" Jean carved out an imprint locally with their explosive and all-inclusive Body Rock gatherings. The two well-cultured emcees don't care about arbitrary labels as long as attendees arrive with a willingness to sweat. This year's been big for the charitable, married rap duo. February brought the first full-length LP of primarily new material for the three-time winners of the Austin Music Award for Band of the Year since 2009's Speak the Truth. Flowers for the Living deviates from the East Coast soul with which the native Northerners first rhymed by delivering an eclectic package of electronic-fused instrumentation, African percussion samples, and a dab into Haitian rock. September ended a 19-month, pandemic-induced hiatus for in-person Body Rock parties while their ACL Fest performance this year will mark their first appearance since 2015 and third overall. – Derek Udensi.
AUSTIN, TX
NME

Phoebe Bridgers’ Austin City Limits set reportedly cut off for running overtime

Phoebe Bridgers performed at Texas music festival Austin City Limits over the weekend, but her set was reportedly cut off for running slightly overtime. Footage shared to Twitter by fans shows Bridgers and her band building up to the finale of ‘I Know The End’ from her 2020 album ‘Punisher’, only for the sound to be abruptly cut off. In the clip, Bridgers can be seen continuing to play to the end of the track despite the interruption.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Bridgers
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Bo Burnham
KENS 5

Black Pumas show love for the city that made them at ACL Fest 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — Friday night of Weekend Two of the Austin City Limits Music Festival closed out with more music brought to you by the state of Texas. Megan Thee Stallion showed up for Houston, Erykah Badu for Dallas, and George Strait for Poteet and San Antonio. But closest to home was Austin’s own Black Pumas, who played an hour-long evening set for concertgoers as the sun set over Zilker Park.
TEXAS STATE
Tufts Daily

The Vintage and the Vogue: Phoebe Bridgers and earning godhood

Michael: Hey Robert, how’d you enjoy the Phoebe Bridgers concert?. Robert: Let’s just say that I would march to war for her if she asked. I’m no different from a feudal peasant, am I?. Michael: I suppose not. The cult of personality surrounding celebrities is not so different from the...
CELEBRITIES
Austin 360

The epic highs and mumbly lows of KennyHoopla's ACL Fest set

The DJ shouted from the top: "Are you with us, Austin?" For a few songs there Sunday at Austin City Limits Music Festival, it was touch and go. The Ohio-born, Wisconsin-based punk performer came to the fest armed with a discography full of goes-hard, windows-down emo anthems. The audience was ready to hit it; people knew the words, which is really all an artist can ask for.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Abortion Clinic#Acl Fest Apologizes#Texas Abortion Funds#Acl Festival#Republican#Bandcamp#Texas Equal Access Fund#The Bridge Collective#Texas Choice#Sistah#The Lilith Fund#Frontera Fund
Houston Chronicle

'F--k ACL': Phoebe Bridgers rails on festival after cutting her set short

Phoebe Bridgers has a bone to pick with the Austin City Limits Music Festival. The popular singer-songwriter, often seen wearing a skeleton jumpsuit, tweeted her displeasure at the fest after her performance was reportedly cut short on Saturday for running slightly overtime. Austin audience members detailed an incident where the...
MUSIC
dbknews.com

Here’s why Phoebe Bridgers’ audio cut off is all over Twitter

From Oct. 1 to 3 and Oct. 8 to 10, Austin, Texas, hosted Austin City Limits, a music festival featuring artists such as Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Megan Thee Stallion. Among this lineup was indie folk singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers. On Oct. 9, Bridgers performed her set as fans sang...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

We're stupid for Tate McRae at ACL Fest Weekend 2

"I'm Tate, nice to meet you guys," Canadian singer Tate McRae greeted the afternoon crowd standing and sitting at the Lady Bird Stage during Weekend 2 of Austin City Limits Music Festival. It was nice to meet you, too, Tate. McRae, who also writes songs and dances, was performing in...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Michigan Daily

The spirit of Halloween in Phoebe Bridgers’s ‘Punisher’

Though released in June 2020, Phoebe Bridgers’s sophomore album, Punisher, is a hallmark of the fall season. Aside from the obvious reasons, like the track “Halloween,” or the skeleton jumpsuit that Bridgers wears both on the album cover and consistently in her live performances, the album sonically encapsulates the fall season and the feeling of a crisp Halloween night.
MUSIC
Battalion Texas AM

Phoebe Bridgers brings emotion, vulnerability to live performance

Phoebe Bridgers is arguably one of the more popular “sad girl” indie folk singer-songwriters today. Across her albums, “Stranger in the Alps” and “Punisher,” respectively, she features boggling and profoundly specific lyrics that resonate strongly with many. Her music serves as an outlet for listeners, especially for those dealing with major life episodes who may relate to her poetically cynical, yet inimitable, lyrics about life’s highs and lows.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin American-Statesman

The ballad of Trixie Mattel, ACL Fest's first singing drag queen

These are not thirsty glimpses caught while hunting for a peek at Billie Eilish, no. Let's cut to the chase, or cut to the crease, as the case may be. Austin City Limits Music Festival has never seen anyone like Trixie Mattel. The drag superstar — winner of "RuPaul's Drag...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy