CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

These 4 Chinese real estate developers are already in trouble

By By Anneken Tappe, CNN Business
kq2.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina's real estate crisis isn't showing any sign of letting up. Embattled conglomerate Evergrande rattled global markets in September by warning it could default on its huge debts. Since then, more developers have made similar public confessions, unnerving investors and raising fears of contagion across the vast sector. It's unclear...

www.kq2.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Evergrande shares plunge on market return as deal falls through

Chinese property giant Evergrande's shares plunged Thursday after resuming trading in Hong Kong, with the failure of a unit sale deal deepening fears the indebted firm will collapse and send shockwaves through the world's second-largest economy. - 'Contagion' - Fears that Evergrande could collapse and send shockwaves through the Chinese economy have rattled buyers and markets -- even though Beijing has insisted any fallout would be containable.
MARKETS
AFP

Evergrande to resume trading after talks end on potential deal

Chinese property giant Evergrande was set to resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday morning, hours after it said a potential deal had fallen through and warned it might fail to meet its financial obligations. The troubled company suspended trading on October 4 pending an announcement on a "major transaction" as it struggles with some $300 billion of debt -- with anxious investors' fearing the fallout from its predicament could impact the wider Chinese economy. But on Wednesday, Evergrande said it had applied for a trading resumption. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate Developers#Chinese Government
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
CNN

China tells mines to produce 'as much coal as possible'

Atlanta (CNN Business) — The Chinese government has ordered the country's coal mines to "produce as much coal as possible" as it tries to increase production as winter approaches, and ease an ongoing energy crunch. The announcement from China's National Development and Reform Commission comes after weeks of power shortages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Country
China
buffalonynews.net

J-K signs MoU with Dubai to develop real estate, industrial parks

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and more. As per an official release, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal highlighted the significance of the day and said, "With the signing of the MoU with Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir are traversing on the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu and Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well.""This MoU is a milestone after which the investment will pour in from the entire globe and is a big developmental push. Different entities from Dubai have shown keen interest in investment. Development has to aspire on all fronts and we are on track", he added. Goyal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their focus and commitment towards the development of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The recent industrial package of 28,400 Crore rupees is testimony towards ensured development. Terming it a momentous occasion for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, "This development journey will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in Industrialization and sustainable growth." (ANI)
ECONOMY
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

Perfection doesn’t exist in this world. Some would say that even attempting to achieve it is a fruitless and foolish endeavor. Anyone who would expect perfection, from either themselves or others, during contemporary times or from other points in history, is absolutely mad and entirely devoid of logic and reason. Despite these truths, the irrational among us continue to expect it from themselves, the future, and from those who’ve come before us.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy