CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Flirting With Other Brands…Could I Really Switch Away From Fujifilm?

By Jerred Zegelis
FUJI LOVE
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the past six months or so I’ve worked for a local camera store teaching classes and leading workshops in Omaha, Nebraska. It’s been a blast getting to know the photo community here and I quickly realized just how few people use Fujifilm, at least locally. So I’ve had to take home cameras from Nikon, Sony and Canon to familiarize myself with the systems. When students have questions, I need to be able to help them with their cameras!

fujilove.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TechRadar

Leaked Fujifilm Instax Wide printer could be the best retro smartphone accessory

Fujifilm has finally made a smartphone printer that produces retro photos in its largest Instax Wide format, according to the latest leaks. Fuji Rumors has spotted that the Fujifilm Instax Wide Link printer has now gone up for pre-order at some stores, including Jessops in the UK – although those links now appear to have been taken down. This follows an earlier reveal from serial leaker Nokishita on October 8.
CELL PHONES
The Phoblographer

Why I Let Go of One of the Best Fujifilm Lenses and Cameras

The staff at The Phoblographer adore their Fujifilm camera. Three of us own products for the system. Two others are considering switching over. And for the past decade, I’ve basically bought new Fujifilm lenses or cameras each year. I’ve accumulated a lot. Over the past year, I decided it was time to pare down. We all do it! We all end up buying a new lens or sometimes a new camera that we don’t use often. So, I got rid of them. Well, I didn’t get rid of everything; I paired it down to just the necessities.
ELECTRONICS
FUJI LOVE

Last Flowers: A Personal Project With the Fujifilm X100V

After five years of hard work, I fulfilled one of my biggest dreams, to be named as an X-Photographer by Fujifilm Chile. It’s a story that began with a small Fujifilm X10 in my pocket, through which I learned the love I have for photography and cameras. For many people it’s “not the camera, it’s the photographer”, but in my case it’s different.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, NE
cogconnected.com

The OLED Nintendo Switch Is Fantastic But Do You Really Need It?

Ever since the Switch was first released, people have been speculating about upgrades. Sony and Microsoft have been pushing for 4K and 60 fps for years. Surely Nintendo would follow suit, right? Nope! Now that the OLED Model has arrived, it’s more clear than ever before that Nintendo is fully out of the power game.
RETAIL
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: Score This Pair of Sony Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $78

If you’re looking for a pair of Bluetooth headphones that will help you focus on your music (or work calls) while tuning out the noise, you’re in luck: Sony’s WH-CH710N Noise-Cancelling Headphones are on sale for $78. Regularly $179.99+, this limited-time deal knocks $101.99 off the price, which means they’re almost 57% off. Amazon Buy: Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones $78.00 The over-ear Bluetooth headphones support digital noise cancellation, which means they use microphones to block sounds before they reach your ears. This means you can get work done in a noisy environment without getting distracted. Sensors in the headphone will detect the environment you’re in...
ELECTRONICS
Cheddar News

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 in Virtual Unleashed Event

Apple is unveiling another round of hardware releases through its virtual Unleashed event. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo joined "Closing Bell" to discuss some of the biggest takeaways, including the return of the MagSafe battery charger for new MacBooks as well as HDMI ports, upgrades for the AirPods 3, and a cheaper subscription Voice Plan for Apple Music. The tech giant said that it will begin taking orders immediately and that customers can expect shipments beginning next week.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

I switched from big Android phones to the iPhone 13 mini: Any regrets?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author. Over the last few years I've been through a steady stream of huge Android phones with big batteries, big screens, and as is to be expected – heavy builds. From the 6.7-inch Xiaomi Mi Max 2, though the 6.78-inch Asus ROG Phone 5 series and to the 7.6-inch Galaxy Z Fold 3.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fujifilm#Photography#Flirting#Camera#Nikon#1d#Canons
The Verge

Qualcomm is salty about Pixel’s switch to Tensor but really shouldn’t be

The Google Pixel 6 phones will ditch Snapdragon chips for an in-house design, and Qualcomm is clearly feeling a little hurt about it. Qualcomm couldn’t help but throw some shade at Google — in the form of a red flag meme on Twitter (via 9to5Google). In August, Google revealed its Tensor chip, which will make a proper debut at the Pixel 6 event on Tuesday. This marks the end of an era where Pixel phones — and most of Google’s earlier Nexus line — relied on Snapdragon SoCs.
CELL PHONES
SPY

The 7 Best Camera Bags For The Adventurous Photographer in 2021

The job of a camera bag is something of a delicate balancing act. A bag needs to be secure enough to take care of your expensive DSLR or mirrorless camera, but accessible enough to allow you to quickly grab the camera to capture a shot. It has to be big enough to accommodate all of your essential camera accessories such as your best tripod or varying lenses, but compact enough to go wherever you go. It’s no mean feat, which is why a good camera bag is worth searching for. A good way to find the right bag for you is...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Best tablets in 2021: Perfectly portable for play and productivity

A great tablet with a bright, crisp screen and processing power can be transformative when it comes to mobile entertainment. You can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows on the go with it, but you can also get some work done on your commute, enjoy games, or just chill and listen to music. Tablets are a dime a dozen and most electronics manufacturers have their own brand, making it difficult to discern which one is the best for your budget and unique use case. We’ve put together this guide to help you track down the best tablets. There are several...
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

TikTok star is shocked to discover Amazon has more than 3,000 recordings of her stored from her Echo speakers, as well as a list of her contacts and her LOCATION

A TikTok star was left shocked, after discovering Amazon had more than 3,000 recordings of her voice from an Echo speaker, including her location and contacts. The data privacy campaigner, who goes by the username @my.data.not.yours, asked Amazon to send all data it has on her, including from smart speakers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
SPY

Amazon Is Already Offering Major Black Friday Discounts — Shop the Best Ones Now

We’re all trying to get a head start on shopping this year. There’s a lot of reasons for that. First of all, all sorts of shipping delays going on right now means our packages may take longer to arrive, but also, the earlier we start, the more time we have to find a great deal on the items on our holiday gift and wish lists. Thankfully, stores seem to be on the same page as us, and some are starting their Black Friday sales early. Like, October early. Amazon has launched a pre-Black Friday sale that they call “Black Friday-worthy deals,”...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy