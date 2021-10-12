CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

Austintown crash involving FedEx truck temporarily delays traffic on I-80

By WKBN Staff
WKBN
WKBN
 9 days ago

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating an accident on I-80 in Austintown.

It happened just after 7 a.m. Tuesday west of Route 46 and involved a Fed Ex truck and car.

Part of I-80 reduced to one lane after accident involving semi and parked vehicle in Mercer

OSP did not report any injuries.

First News will report the latest updates.

