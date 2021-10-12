CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to Watch Today: Wall Street Looks to Avoid a 3-Session Losing Streak

Cover picture for the articleU.S. stock futures were steady Tuesday as elevated bond yields and U.S. oil prices dipped. West Texas Intermediate crude was still around seven-year highs above $80 per barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading back to June highs at about 1.6% ahead of the government's 10 a.m. ET release of its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Economists expect 10.9 million job openings as of the end of August, unchanged from the record level posted at the end of July. (CNBC)

MarketWatch

Dow, S&P 500 end higher but narrowly miss closing highs as Fed's Beige Book shows inflation pressures remain

The S&P 500 index and Dow industrials closed higher on Wednesday, barely missing a finish at record closing highs as investors parsed the Federal Reserve's latest Beige Book showing the U.S. economy is growing at a modest to moderate pace, but remains under pressure from inflation and labor shortages. Strong third quarter corporate earnings are helping investors overcome some doubts about the impact of the coronavirus delta variant, supply-chain disruptions and the Federal Reserve's likely move to start withdrawing some of its easy-money policies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average close 0.4% higher at 35,609, missing its Aug. 16 closing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: IBM, CSX, Tesla, Lam Research & More

IBM — The tech company saw its stock dropping more than 5% in extended trading following a revenue miss in the third quarter. its top two business segments — global services and the Cloud & Cognitive Software business — fell short of estimates. CSX Corporation — Shares of the railroad...
Zacks.com

2 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Before Earnings and Hold

AAPL - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming financial results to see if investors might want to buy these giant tech stocks right now. The market jumped last Thursday following the release of some stronger-than-projected earnings reports from Bank of America and other economic bellwethers. The momentum carried over into Friday and to start the week of October 18, as Wall Street looks to the bright spots from financial results. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are now back well above their 50-day moving averages, with the benchmark index having climbed around 5% since October 4.
MarketWatch

IBM stock selloff would cut the Dow's price by about 50 points

Shares of International Business Machines Corp. dove 5.4% in premarket trading Thursday, in the wake of the technology company's disappointing third-quarter results, and was by far the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average ahead of the open. The implied price decline in IBM's stock would shave about 51 points off the Dow's price, while Dow futures shed 98 points or 0.3%, with 23 of 30 components trading lower. The next biggest Dow decliner in the premarket was Caterpillar Inc.'s stock, which slipped 1.1% and implied a 15-point weight on the Dow's price. The biggest gainer was Dow Inc.'s stock , which rose 1.5%, and would add about 6 points to the Dow's price, after the chemical and specialty materials company beat third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
MarketWatch

Stocks open slightly lower after push toward record highs

Major U.S. stock indexes opened with small losses Thursday, pausing after the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 ended the previous session less than 0.1% away from record finishes. The Dow fell 63 points, or 0.2%, to 15,547. Losses for the blue-chip gauge were led by International Business Machines Corp., down 6%, after falling short on revenues. The S&P 500 was down 0.1% at 4,530.30, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.1% to trade at 15,106.87.
InvestorPlace

7 Stocks That Could Weather the Stock Market Correction

The market has seen a pullback from the highs. What too many investors forget is just how healthy a stock market correction can be. Not only does it evaporate some of the froth that can develop, but it provides great buying opportunities in tons of sectors and individual names. The...
The Motley Fool

3 FAANG Stocks With 47% to 55% Upside, According to Wall Street

The FAANGs have substantially outperformed the broader market. Wall Street's high-water price target for each company implies serious upside for three FAANG stocks. Analysts' price targets don't often tell the full story about a company. Patience has paid off handsomely for growth stock investors since the end of the Great...
