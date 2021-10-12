What to Watch Today: Wall Street Looks to Avoid a 3-Session Losing Streak

AAPL - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming financial results to see if investors might want to buy these giant tech stocks right now. The market jumped last Thursday following the release of some stronger-than-projected earnings reports from Bank of America and other economic bellwethers. The momentum carried over into Friday and to start the week of October 18, as Wall Street looks to the bright spots from financial results. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq are now back well above their 50-day moving averages, with the benchmark index having climbed around 5% since October 4.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO