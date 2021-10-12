New guidelines to improve pregnancy trials will pave way for novel therapies for women and babies
Clinical trials in pregnant women are challenging but crucial for saving lives and the advancement of new therapies and treatments for mothers and babies. Published in Prenatal Diagnosis today, the team present their research on developing a new severity grading system with key definitions and responses for 'adverse events (AE)' that can occur in pregnancy trials. The 12 maternal and 19 fetal definitions have been adopted by the Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities and it is hoped they will now be used by triallists, industry and other regulatory authorities.medicalxpress.com
