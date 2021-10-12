New guidelines to improve pregnancy trials will pave way for novel therapies for women and babies

Stem cell researchers may soon have a new way to identify and develop novel, personalized therapies for patients with Cystic Fibrosis (CF) who lack effective treatments. Currently, not all CF patients have access to effective treatments, especially those with very rare CF-causing mutations. To identify new therapies for these people, precursor lung cells (cells not fully developed yet) grown from a patients' own reprogrammed blood cells can be used to screen for new drugs and the best drug responses validated in their own mature airway (nasal) cells. This "drug screening in a dish" can reduce the time and improve the outcomes for CF treatments.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO