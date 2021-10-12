Machine-learning model can detect rare cardiomyopathy

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleA machine-learning model can identify patients at risk of a rare cardiomyopathy, according to a study published in Nature Communications. Transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) can cause heart failure and should be treated differently than other causes of heart failure, so diagnosis is key, according to Sanjiv Shah, '00 MD, the Neil J. Stone, MD, Professor, director of the Center for Deep Phenotyping and Precision Therapeutics at the Institute for Augmented Intelligence in Medicine and senior author of the study.

