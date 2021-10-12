New Census resource provides Idaho-specific retail data

Since the recent census Washington County is expected to see a one-percent increase in its local option sales tax revenue. County Treasurer Jeff Garrett informed the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that he was recently notified of receipts being changed to reflect the county’s current population, and the county should expect to receive $10,000 more annually. Garrett also reported on his office’s first quarter of the fiscal year, showing that the total vehicle and drivers license fees collected was down 5% from this time last year, to about $2.188 million, though the fees retained by the county actually increased from last year by 2.9% to about $71,186. Garrett noted that the totals this quarter are different than usual, as the first quarter usually comes in higher than the fourth quarter of the year. The supervisors also received quarterly reports from Veterans Affairs/General Assistance Administrator Sue Rich. She noted that 10 general assistance applications were received with four of them approved for rent and utility expenses. Seven veterans’ applications were submitted with four being approved, one of them for burial expenses.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO