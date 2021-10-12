CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Census resource provides Idaho-specific retail data

By Catie Clark
idahobusinessreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the richest data sources that the Idaho Business Review (IBR) uses for economic analysis is the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau published a recorded webinar session in the last week of September for its new experimental monthly retail sales tool that provides sales data at a state level across 11 different retail ...

idahobusinessreview.com

Augusta Free Press

Why do you need data service providers for your retail store?

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. With the advancements in technology and the rising use of cognitive computers, every business needs to become digitized. In this competitive world, businesses with a greater digital footprint are more likely to flourish. When you own a retail store, you need to make sure that you attract a major proportion of customers in the market. However, data management can become very fussy at times. The big data service providers come in handy when you need to save time and money by providing several microservices. They not only help you manage data but also analyze and incorporate different statistics to data such that your retail store becomes the customer’s favorite in the market.
RETAIL
kciiradio.com

New Census Numbers Leading to Local Option Sales Tax Increase

Since the recent census Washington County is expected to see a one-percent increase in its local option sales tax revenue. County Treasurer Jeff Garrett informed the Board of Supervisors Tuesday that he was recently notified of receipts being changed to reflect the county’s current population, and the county should expect to receive $10,000 more annually. Garrett also reported on his office’s first quarter of the fiscal year, showing that the total vehicle and drivers license fees collected was down 5% from this time last year, to about $2.188 million, though the fees retained by the county actually increased from last year by 2.9% to about $71,186. Garrett noted that the totals this quarter are different than usual, as the first quarter usually comes in higher than the fourth quarter of the year. The supervisors also received quarterly reports from Veterans Affairs/General Assistance Administrator Sue Rich. She noted that 10 general assistance applications were received with four of them approved for rent and utility expenses. Seven veterans’ applications were submitted with four being approved, one of them for burial expenses.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
Idaho Statesman

Data indicates Idaho has reached COVID-19 surge peak

Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen says that data is showing some decline in COVID-19 positivity in Idaho; however, the numbers are still very high. He encourages Idahoans to wear face masks inside & outside at large gatherings.
IDAHO STATE
State
Idaho State
Destin Log

57% increase: Census data shows 'unprecedented' amount of new home permits in NWFL

The Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin metropolitan area saw a massive increase in permits for new single-family homes in the past year, according to a new report. A new report by Omnis Panels, a national distributor of rainscreen panels, analyzed two years of U.S. Census Bureau data and found single-family home construction grew 57% in the Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin area between June 2020 and June 2021.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Community Impact Austin

Central Texas transportation organization stacks its population projections up against U.S. Census data

As the 2020 U.S. Census data emphatically showed, the population in Central Texas boomed over the past decade. With that in mind, the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization investigated how its own data around the region’s growth compared with the census data. CAMPO documents revealed that the planning organization’s travel...
TRAFFIC
Western News

Census data show small drop in Lincoln County's population

Despite evidence suggesting Lincoln County is seeing an influx of newcomers, the county’s population has remained relatively stable over the last 10 years, according to the latest census count. The U.S. Census Bureau reported the county lost just 10 residents between its 2010 and 2020 decennial counts. As of the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, MT
pasadenanow.com

Updated Redistricting Mapping Tools With Adjusted Census Data Available on City’s Redistricting Webpage

Local residents can now use the city’s redistricting mapping tools with recently released adjusted data to draw City Council district and community of interest maps. Every 10 years, the city of Pasadena utilizes decennial census data to adjust City Council district boundaries to equalize population among the seven districts in the city. On Aug. 12, the Census Bureau released the official population data for the 2020 Census.
PASADENA, CA
smcorridornews.com

Zillow and Census Bureau data show pandemic’s impact on housing market

The housing market came to a screeching halt in March 2020, when much of the nation shut down in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But the summer rebound, when many strict lockdown measures were lifted, was big and fast and revealed new homebuying patterns: Americans, many now used to working remotely, began buying farther away from some cities and traditional job centers.
MARKETS
irei.com

Residential building up 36%, according to Census Bureau data

The national numbers show the United States is experiencing an undeniable boom in new residential construction. During the past two years, permits issued increased 36 percent nationally for all sized residential projects, according to Omnis Panels. It analyzed more than two years of data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban development. For single-family homes, the increase was 30 percent.
REAL ESTATE
wardsauto.com

Data Privacy Challenges for Automotive Retailers

For auto retailers, trust is an important tool in this highly competitive sector. Yet, despite the warnings and the real possibility of suffering a breach, organizations are continually challenged with inadequate defenses to protect customer data. Decision-makers at automotive retailers need to think of the potential penalties and fines that...
RETAIL
kjzz.org

Census privacy protections may obscure important redistricting data

Every 10 years, officials revise federal, state and local voting districts based on the decennial census. But the methods used to keep census data anonymous might obscure the very facts meant to inform those decisions. The U.S. Census Bureau balances privacy and accuracy by sprinkling its data with random errors...
U.S. POLITICS
Big Country News

Data Shows Moscow Is the 'Most Educated' City in Idaho

The average cost of a college education in the United States is $35,720 a year -- three times higher than it was two decades ago. While rising tuition costs are discouraging many Americans from enrolling, a college education is an investment that can broaden access to career opportunities, improve job security, and increase earning potential.
IDAHO STATE
atlantanews.net

Apperio Unveils New Dashboard Providing Law Firms with a Client-Centric View of Legal Spend Data

Rather than 'Weaponizing' Data that Fuels Adversarial Relationships, Legal Spend Management Software Supports the Shared Interests Among Inside and Outside Counsel. London, UK - October 19, 2021 - Apperio, a provider of legal spend analytics and matter tracking software, today announced a new spend dashboard that provides law firms with a live view of their work-in-progress (WIP), accruals, and invoice data - similar to the view Apperio already provides their clients. This dashboard now offers law firms a centralized view of legal spend across all their client accounts that are connected to the Apperio platform.
SOFTWARE

