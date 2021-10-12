Extended hours at Kelvin Smith Library this week

Kelvin Smith Library will offer extended hours through Oct. 15. The library will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. for current Case Western Reserve University ID holders. View information about regular hours.
Fisher Fine Arts Library — a “quiet space” known for its architecture — is expanding its hours beginning Oct. 18 to remain open until midnight on Sundays through Thursdays. Study spaces inside Fisher Fine Arts Library were closed from the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 until the start...
Juneau Public Libraries extend hours starting Monday, Oct. 25. All three Juneau Public Libraries will extend hours starting Monday, October 25, as reassigned staff return to library duties. Juneau’s overall community risk remains at High and everyone is required to wear a mask inside a library. As of Monday, October...
Come in any time we are open between Tuesday-Saturday of this week and get a different sticker each day in the Children’s Room. At the same time, ask us about our non-fiction reading challenge! Who doesn’t like stickers?
The University Library announced the second floor of Clemons Library will begin closing at midnight due to non-compliance with the University’s mask mandate as of Oct. 3. The decision will be revised by Nov. 1, the same day the University plans to provide an update on its masking policy. The...
The four city of San Bernardino Public Library locations will see branch library hours double from 20 to 40 weekly hours and the Feldheym Central Library will return to a full day of Saturday service, starting Oct. 18. All city library locations will then operate on the same schedule. The...
Vanderbilt Libraries will have shortened hours during Fall Break, Oct. 14-16. Central Library will be closing at 6:00 p.m. Always check the hours page during academic breaks and holidays. Regular hours resume on Sunday, Oct. 17. If you need to access Library resources while away from campus during fall break,...
Patrons will see expanded hours at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library beginning next week that will allow for in-person browsing on Fridays and Saturdays. The library will be closed on Monday, Oct. 11 for a staff training day. Normal hours will resume on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Beginning Friday, Oct. 15, the library will be open Mondays from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Fridays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (with phone service available from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.), and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The library will remain closed on Sundays at this time.
The Hampton Library’s new fall hours are Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays, 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. -7:30 p.m and closed Sundays. Get inspired to learn a language, flex your brain & investigate the natural world with our new media kits. Follow our blog posts each week for a sneak peek of new media kits available for circulation this fall: hamptoncommunitylibrary.org/blog.
If you’re planning to register for the Winter 2022 Semester at HFC and need assistance with enrollment, we’re here to help you with Third Thursdays. Please note: Priority registration for Winter 2022 begins October 25. Registration opens to all students October 28. Third Thursdays. Take advantage of the following Third...
MEA Hours for Library & Student Computer Center, October 21-23. *Due to COVID-19, hours are subject to change. For the most current updates, please call 651-779-3968. As always, support is available via chat, email and virtual reference appointments. For special closings and full campus hours, please visit Century College's hours, maps & parking page.
The Farmington Hills City Clerk’s Office will be open for extended hours this month for business related to the November 2 City General Election. Normal business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Additional hours are:. 8:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 19. 8:30 a.m.–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October...
The goal of the Washington County Health Department is to continually meet the community where they are. In order to achieve this, they are changing their hours for the weeks of October 25th through November 5th as a way to provide their services to the community outside of normal business hours.
As we get closer to the 2021 General Election in New York State, both the NYS Board of Elections and the Erie County Board of Elections are doing their part to try and make voting easier for the general public. In addition to being able to drop off your absentee...
The Crookston Public Library has adjusted its hours to better serve the needs of the community. The new hours will take effect November 1 and will be as follows:. Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Fridays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, 1-5 p.m. (Sunday hours are effective from Labor...
Leaders of Case Western Reserve University’s Department of Human Resources invite faculty and staff to informational sessions regarding the 2022 benefits and wellness programs. Zoom sessions are scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Nov. 4, at 11a.m. Contact the HR Service Center at 216.368.6964 or via email at AskHR@case.edu with questions.
Book lovers, computer users, and others who use the Eden Prairie Library will get an additional 20 hours a week to access library services beginning Oct. 24. The expanded schedule of open hours means additional access most evenings and on Friday when the Eden Prairie Library is currently closed. With...
I would like to recognize the Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library as we celebrate National Friends of Libraries Week Oct. 17-23. The Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library was established in 1982 by future-thinking, community-minded people to make our library a strong entity in the community. Through Friends memberships and used book sales in the Book Nook, the Friends support hundreds of library programs and other building features that enhance the library experience.
Learn more about Weatherhead School of Management undergraduate academic programs and opportunities at the fall open house Friday, Oct. 22, from 12:30 to 2 p.m. in Peter B. Lewis Building, Room 208. Current Weatherhead School and other CWRU students are welcome to attend. Have questions about a major, minor or...
We invite you to join us for the second Annual DiMatteo Lecture, "Not ME!: Exceptionality and (Dis)Engagement with Diversity" presented by Dr. Larissa Malone and Dr. Adam Schmitt of the USM School of Education and Human Development on Thursday, October 21, at 6:00 PM. This lecture uses critical race spatial analysis in order to problematize Maine’s status as one of the whitest states in the country amidst its changing racial demographics. Within the context of K-12 education, we will explore (dis)engagement with issues of diversity, particularly through the erasure of race and racism, the construction and maintenance of white racial identity, and the ideology of liberalism.
