5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks to avoid a 3-session losing streak. U.S. stock futures were steady Tuesday as elevated bond yields and U.S. oil prices dipped. West Texas Intermediate crude was still around seven-year highs above $80 per barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading back to June highs at about 1.6% ahead of the government's 10 a.m. ET release of its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Economists expect 10.9 million job openings as of the end of August, unchanged from the record level posted at the end of July.www.nbcsandiego.com
