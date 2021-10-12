CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Wall Street looks to avoid a 3-session losing streak. U.S. stock futures were steady Tuesday as elevated bond yields and U.S. oil prices dipped. West Texas Intermediate crude was still around seven-year highs above $80 per barrel. The 10-year Treasury yield was trading back to June highs at about 1.6% ahead of the government's 10 a.m. ET release of its latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. Economists expect 10.9 million job openings as of the end of August, unchanged from the record level posted at the end of July.

NBC San Diego

Stocks Fall Slightly a Day After Dow Touches Record

Stocks declined on Thursday after the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average retook its record high in the prior session amid solid corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77 points, or 0.2%. The S&P 500 gained 0.06% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.4%. IBM shares lost more than 7%...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Don't Trust the Bounce in Chinese Stocks Such as Alibaba and Baidu, Traders Warn

Chinese stocks have made a surprise comeback this month. Some of the top U.S.-listed names such as Bilibili, Alibaba, JD.com and Baidu have soared in October even as China's economy has slowed and the threat of more regulation in technology and other sectors remains. Chinese GDP in the third quarter grew at its weakest pace in a year.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Two Under-The-Radar Stocks Could Help Hedge Against Inflation, Trader Says

Rising concerns around inflation have one trader looking past the market's most popular names for protection. "In these markets, we want stocks that are able to maintain their margins and pass along cost increases," Eva Ados, COO and chief investment strategist at ERShares, told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Wednesday. "In...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix stock slumps after earnings as Deutsche Bank downgrades, but most analysts boost price targets

Shares of Netflix Inc. slumped 2.3% in premarket trading, as investors expressed disappointment that the streaming video giant's third-quarter results and subscriber guidance didn't beat expectations by enough. That said, no less than 19 of the 48 analysts surveyed by FactSet raised their stock price targets and one lowered their target, while Deutsche Bank's Bryan Kraft went as far as downgrading the stock. Kraft cut his rating to hold from buy, while keeping his price target at $590, which is 8.3% below Tuesday's closing price of $639.00. "While, on the one hand, we share the market's enthusiasm toward Netflix's...
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Pinterest, Sonos, Anthem and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Pinterest — Shares of the social media company rallied 12.7% following a Bloomberg News report that said PayPal may acquire Pinterest. PayPal shares fell 4.9%. Sonos — Shares of the smart home sound system manufacturer jumped nearly 2% after David Einhorn's...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks to Buy – While They’re Still Penny Stocks

Putting it simply, penny stocks haven’t been so hot lately. Chalk this up to both the deflating of the meme stock bubble, as well as overall market volatility. Not only have popular names in this category (stocks priced at $5 or less) moved lower. Many once-hot names have tanked to the point where they too have “penny stock status.”
STOCKS
Fortune

Is Zillow’s plunging stock price a warning about the housing market?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Back in February, Zillow’s stock was trading at an all-time high of $212. On Monday, it finished the day perilously close to its 52-week low, closing at $85.46. The fairly steady eight-month decline comes despite...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow lags behind as stocks end mostly higher ahead of earnings

Stocks ended mostly higher Monday as investors prepared for a busy week of corporate earnings. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the positive tone, losing around 36 points, or 0.1%, to end near 35,259, according to preliminary figures. The S&P 500 rose around 15 points, or 0.3%, to close near 4,486, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 124 points, or 0.8%, finishing near 15,022. Shares of Walt Disney Co. , down 3%, were the biggest drag on the Dow, falling after being downgraded to equal-weight from overweight by Barclays.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow rises tentatively and S&P 500 retakes 4,500 in early Tuesday trade

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Tuesday morning, extending gains after the largest four-day rally since late July for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3% at 35,371, the S&P 500 index climbed 0.3% to 4,501, while the Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.3% at 15,072. The positive backdrop for equities comes as good corporate earnings have largely overshadowed worries about supply-chain disruptions. In corporate news, Johnson & Johnson shares rose after the drugmaker said it brought in $502 million in world-wide sales of its COVID-19 vaccine in the third quarter of 2021.
STOCKS

