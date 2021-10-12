CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everything You Need to Know About America's Favorite Canned Pumpkin

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's a reason everyone grabs Libby's for the holidays. Sure, you could cut open a pumpkin, scrape out the seeds and pulp, bake the flesh and puree it yourself to make a pumpkin pie, but you could also do what almost every chef and home cook does instead — and open a can. When Libby’s canned pumpkin hit the market in the 1920s, pumpkin pie became a heck of a lot easier to make. And once the company started printing its now-famous pie recipe on the back of its cans in the 1950s, a bona fide Thanksgiving star was born.

