Everything You Need to Know About America's Favorite Canned Pumpkin

I keep up with new launches at Trader Joe’s like I do with the Kardashians: from afar. I know, I know. I wish this wasn’t true either but I rarely shop at Trader Joe’s for two reasons. One: my local TJ’s always has a line shooting out the door, wrapped around the building, meeting its end in front of a townhouse about four doors down. And secondly, I prefer to shop in bulk at a wholesale retailer. But every so often, something on Trader Joe’s Instagram page will grab my attention and nothing will get done until I try it for myself. In recent history, everything I’ve gravitated towards has been a snack: Ghost Pepper Potato Chips, Everything But the Bagel Nuts and Ube Tea Cookies; all of these items hit upon familiar tastes I enjoy but felt novel enough to test out, and that’s normally the theme of my rare pilgrimages to the store. When I saw that Trader Joe’s had newly released Sweet Cinnamon Filled Korean Pancakes, or hotteok, as I know and love them from my Korean culture, I felt prompted to go on one of my once-in-a-blue-moon trips.

SHOPPING ・ 6 DAYS AGO