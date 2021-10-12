CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson County, GA

Officials identified 50-year-old Daniel Wesley Duncan who died in a motorcycle crash (Dawson County, GA)

Officials identified 50-year-old Daniel Wesley Duncan, of Lithia Springs, as the man who lost his life while his passenger, identified as 51-year-old Penny Lynn Duncan, was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Dawson County on Sunday.

The investigation reports showed that the Daniel Wesley Duncan, 50, was driving a motorcycle while heading north on State Route 400 when he allegedly drove around multiple vehicles stopped for a red light at Quill Drive.

October 12, 2021

