America's soda landscape would look much more bare if Mountain Dew never existed. Smithsonian Magazine reports that the drink came into existence thanks to Barney and Ally Hartman, who originally crafted the drink as a chaser for whiskey in 1932. While the soft drink came into existence in the early 30s, most consumers didn't get the chance to pick up a bottle or three of the soda until 1946, per Mentalfloss. That's when the Hartman brothers brought the drink to a soda convention, however, it took until 1951 for the brand to see widespread distribution.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 10 DAYS AGO